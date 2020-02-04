advertisement

Victorians charged with manslaughter could face up to 25 years in prison instead of 20 years under new state law.

The Andrews government wants to make the change – to bring Victoria in line with NSW – to help the courts enforce sentences that better reflect the wide range of homicide guilt.

A new crime would also be carried out against homicides committed by the delivery of a firearm and fulfilling an election promise by the Andrews government.

It will also have a maximum sentence of 25 years and a standard sentence of 13 years.

The judges must give reasons for their decisions.

According to Victorian Attorney General Jill Hennessy, it is time to ensure that the worst forms of manslaughter are dealt with appropriately.

In particular, the families of some people who were killed by firearms and whose murder could not be proven believed that there was insufficient scope to prosecute those responsible.

“We are creating this new offense so that the punishment is justice to the crime,” she told reporters Tuesday.

But the attorney general has recognized that there are some “very tragic, real accidents” in which no one is deliberate, negligent or careless.

“We need to make sure that we have laws that are capable of capturing the really tremendous behavior, but also make sure that these penalties are not unfairly applied to some of the terrible accidents that happen.”

Ms. Hennessy said that the reforms were not triggered by specific cases, but rather that all of the results of the conviction and whether they reflect the sense of community were kept in mind.

The government has also spoken to the prosecutor, Victoria police and groups of crime victims.

“All of these things influenced our decision,” she said.

Originally published as Vic, manslaughter looks to increase prison terms

