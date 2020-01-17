advertisement

Authorities have downgraded emergency alerts in the Victoria Alpine region overnight despite the difficult fire conditions.

On Saturday morning, more than a dozen flames rage in Victoria, especially in the East Gippsland and in the northeastern Alpine regions.

Most are burning at wake and act levels or lower, but emergency warnings have been issued for fires near Mount Buffalo in Victoria’s Alpine region and, briefly, for Bulart in the state’s southwest on Friday.

Both were demoted to a guard early Saturday.

Authorities said firefighters could slow the spread of fire near Mount Buffalo, but conditions could change at any time.

“If you do not feel safe, do not wait, but go safest. Conditions can change and deteriorate very quickly,” the new warning says.

“Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.”

Buffalo Creek, Merriang and Merriang South residents have been told that strong and unpredictable winds have significantly increased nearby fire activity and have been advised to evacuate them.

The warning came when a registration service was set up for people who fled Mallacoota, Genoa and Gipsy Point and now want to return, conditions have improved.

As soon as this is certain, the emergency services and the Australian armed forces will take up flights or escort road transports to Mallacoota and the surrounding area, the Victoria Police has confirmed.

Incident management specialists from the United States and Canada will arrive at Melbourne Airport on Saturday morning before being used for fires in the Northeast and East Gippsland.

The first of four large air tankers, which are to be strategically positioned throughout the country over the next 50 days, also traveled from the USA.

“These planes can be deployed across Australia, provide infrastructure protection, and put delay lines to limit the spread of fires. They are a true national capability,” said Stuart Ellis, CEO of the Australian Fire and Rescue Service, in a statement.

A contingent of Fiji forces will also arrive in Melbourne on Saturday afternoon to begin introductory training before being deployed to East Gippsland.

The incoming 54 employees are greeted by the local Fijian community.

So far, the flames have burned more than 1.5 million hectares, 387 homes and 602 non-residential buildings.

Five men were killed in the fires.

Originally published as Vic Emergency Fire Warning, downgraded

