advertisement

Legendary AFL trainer Kevin Sheedy has called for a national lottery to speed up fundraisers across Australia.

The proud Victorian is firmly convinced that a lottery is the easiest way to help people in need and to highlight the Australian spirit.

It comes when Mallacoota, devastated by the bush fire, reopens today.

advertisement

media_cameraA aerial view of the burnt coast of Mallacoota. Picture: David Caird

“There are five million people living in Victoria, multiply that by $ 50, $ 40 or $ 20. Even parents and grandparents would buy their children a ticket on a $ 10 lottery,” said Sheedy.

“You would collect a lot of money and that money would flow to the bushfire to make it easier.

“It is not that difficult and it would be a nice thing for people running lotteries to do so.”

media_cameraKevin Sheedy says a lottery is the easiest way to help. Picture: Phil Hillyard

There are precedents for goodwill lotteries in Australia and around the world.

Sports in the UK, including the UK Olympic team, have benefited from a national lottery since 1997.

The $ 102 million to build the Sydney Opera House was largely paid for by a state lottery.

“I have no doubt that everyone in Victoria would buy a lottery ticket,” said Sheedy.

media_cameraEmergency Services Minister Lisa Neville speaks about the bushfires. Picture: AAP

The Princes Highway between Cann River and Mallacoota, which has been closed since the New Year’s fire, will reopen at 8:30 a.m.

Hundreds of people will return to the small town in the first 24 hours to pick up caravans and other items they had to leave behind.

BUSH FIRES CRISIS:

CAMPAIGN TO BRING VISITORS TO FIRE AREAS

MEGA GUIDE TO RELIEVING GIGS IN AUSTRALIA

Vacationers are encouraged to return to East Gippsland to boost the local economy.

Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said, “I think they feel ready to have visitors back there.”

The state government announced that the first round of money from the Victorian Bushfire appeal will be distributed to those most affected by the fires.

gilbert.gardiner@news.com.au

advertisement