Keith Cox of Paramount Network and Sarah Babineau of Comedy Central are taking on new, expanded roles as ViacomCBS continues to restructure its administrative structure after the merger last month.

Babineau, most recently Co-Head of Original Content for Comedy Central, has been appointed Head of Comedy Central Content and Creative Enterprises. In the new role, she will oversee all creative content and talent development for Comedy Central, including series, CC Films, and Comedy Central Productions projects for third parties.

Jonas Larsen, who was promoted to co-head next to Babineau last July, will leave the company.

Cox will serve in the newly created role of president of the entertainment and youth studios. He will lead the third-party development spurt that oversees MTV Studios, Smithsonian Channel Studios, CMT Studios, and Pop Studios. This is a high priority for ViacomCBS boss Bob Bakish. CC Productions remains under the control of Babineau.

In addition, Cox will continue to oversee long-form script programming for Paramount Network.

The promotions were announced by Chris McCarthy, president of the ViacomCBS entertainment and youth group.

ViacomCBS took control of some of its networks earlier this week. This was the result of major restructuring after the merger of Viacom and CBS Corporation in December. Pop-TV, previously under the Showtime umbrella at CBS, was relocated under McCarthy’s supervision and Bellator MMA under Stephen Espinoza, President of Showtime Sports.

Previously, BET Networks was supervised by David Nevins, ViacomCBS Chief Creative Officer.

Read the full memo with the promotions below.

Team,

As we continue to develop as a single entertainment and youth group, I am very optimistic and confident about our future together.

With a view to the future, we are building a management team that will tap our full potential. At the same time, we offer specialized leadership at the brand level, where there is an opportunity to serve unique communities, and at the level of new business to drive our growth in streaming and studio sales.

For this purpose, I am pleased to announce the following:

Sarah Babineau – was promoted to Head of Comedy Central Content & Creative Enterprises. In this new role, Sarah will oversee all creative content and talent development for Comedy Central, including shows, CC Films, third-party Comedy Central Productions projects, tent poles, games, and side businesses. Sarah will also be our main character for the comedy creative community.

Keith Cox – will serve in the newly created position of president of entertainment and youth studios and accelerate our growth in content development for third parties. He will oversee all script series for our brands and studios (with the exception of Comedy Central). In addition, Keith will continue to lead long-form script series on the Paramount network.

Tom Hayden – continues to be President of the Smithsonian Channel, which celebrates our shared history through award-winning content.

Brad Schwartz – will continue to be President of Pop TV, which has built an impressive brand with a lot of enthusiasm, big shows and bold characters.

Please congratulate Sarah and Keith on their new and expanded roles and welcome Brad, Tom and their teams.

Finally, I would like to thank Jonas Larsen, Co-Head of Original Content at Comedy Central, who will leave the organization. Jonas is one of the key architects of Comedy Central, who has built many brand-defining franchises and hit tentpoles – from the “Comedy Central Roasts” to the Peabody-awarded “D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List ”and most recently“ Lights Out with David Spade ”and the acclaimed screenplay series“ South Side ”. He was responsible for the CC events and headed the Emmy® nominated Super Bowl Special “Key & Peele”. as well as the haunted “Clusterfest” event. We would like to thank him for his leadership and many long-term contributions, including a great creative team on the West Coast.

Thank you very much,

Chris

