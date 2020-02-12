ViacomCBS is planning two rounds of layoffs, a person with knowledge of the plans told TheWrap.

The first round of cuts could already take place on February 26 – ViacomCBS will hold its first call for earnings as a combined company next Thursday – the second round of layoffs will take place in late March. The first layoffs could affect up to 100 people.

ViacomCBS declined to comment.

The first round of layoffs would affect multiple departments, although Paramount and CBS Interactive’s film and TV activities are not expected to be significantly affected. As TheWrap reported last week, ViacomCBS plans to launch a streaming service that combines CBS All Access with the rest of its assets, including Paramount, Pluto TV, and Viacom’s channel stable.

The layoffs that have been expected for some time would be a little less than three months after the Viacom and CBS merger was completed and would bring the two companies back together for the first time since 2006. Last August, when the first two Viacom and CBS entered into their merger agreement, announcing that the merger would save $ 500 million in costs.

News of possible cuts was first reported by Variety.

There’s more to come …