Two months after the merger of CBS and Viacom, the combined company finally offers clarity about its digital future.

After months of refusing specific details, ViacomCBS is reportedly planning to launch a new streaming service that will incorporate all of the existing digital features of the recently combined media giant.

CNBC announced the news that the company that recently completed its long-awaited merger wants the upcoming platform to combine CBS All Access with Viacom assets such as Pluto TV, Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount Pictures. The unnamed service is reported to cost less than $ 10 a month – the ad-supported version of CBS All Access costs $ 5.99 a month, while the premium version costs $ 9.99 a month – have executives however neither the final price nor the name of the service. The premium version of the service was said to include Showtime; Showtime is currently one of several premium TV networks that can be purchased as an add-on for the selection of streaming services such as Hulu.

CBS All Access continues to expand its list of originals: The premiere of the Star Trek: Picard streaming service was released a few weeks ago and extended for a second season, while company executives announced a list of new original programs during a CBS All Access podium discussion on the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour 2020 in January. “The Twilight Zone” is also getting a second season on the platform, Richard Linklater is working on a documentary for it and Stephen Colbert is executive producer of an upcoming animated political comedy for CBS All Access.

A company spokesman has not returned a request for comment. CNBC reported that ViacomCBS executives will publicly discuss the platform during the company’s Q4 earnings call on February 20. As with all streaming services, it is difficult to find specific numbers, but the company has already said that the digital Showtime CBS All Access plus reaches a total of 10 million subscribers.

The merger of Viacom and CBS was met with skepticism on Wall Street. Analysts questioned how the combined company would position itself in an increasingly crowded television market. The company’s shares have largely declined since the merger was completed. There are still some important questions to be answered about the merged company – especially regarding the use of the combined assets – although the structure of this digital plan appears to be a step in the right direction for clarity. Regardless, are consumers thirsting for another streaming service?

To that end, ViacomCBS appears to be trying to reduce its risk. While ViacomCBS plans to build its own portfolio, the company was also willing to work with its competitors: Netflix and ViacomCBS ‘own Nickelodeon signed a contract last year to produce original animated films and series for Netflix. Although CBS All Access announced several child-oriented projects at the TCA, these Nickelodeon properties like “SpongeBob SquarePants” are among the most visible family-friendly brands of the company.

