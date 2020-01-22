advertisement

ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group announced on Tuesday that it has made further changes to its executive board, which will complete the restructuring of the executive board following the merger of Viacom and CBS Corporation last month.

The new roles include Nina L. Diaz, who will take on an expanded role as President of Content and Chief Creative Officer. Keyes Hill-Edgar, who will take on the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer; Tanya Giles, who extends her role as general manager to head the content strategy; and Liza Burnett Fefferman, who was promoted to Executive Vice President of Communications.

Two executives will leave the company as part of the transition: Steve Albani, senior vice president of communications at Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land, and Mike Greco, executive vice president of Content Strategy and Business Planning, MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo , They follow MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo General Manager Amy Doyle, whose departure was announced on Tuesday.

advertisement

Also read: ViacomCBS supports Keith Cox from Paramount Network and Sarah Babineau from Comedy Central

Last week, ViacomCBS took control of some of its networks. This was the result of major restructuring after the merger of Viacom and CBS Corporation in December. Pop-TV, previously under the Showtime umbrella at CBS, was relocated under McCarthy’s supervision and Bellator MMA under Stephen Espinoza, President of Showtime Sports. Previously, BET Networks was supervised by David Nevins, ViacomCBS Chief Creative Officer.

As part of the ongoing restructuring, Sarah Babineau from Comedy Central and Keith Cox from Paramount Network were promoted to enhanced roles within Viacom, and Jonas Larsen was announced to leave the company.

Read the McCarthy memo announcing the following changes.

Also read: Amy Doyle resigns as managing director for MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo

Hello everybody,

Building on last week’s brand management announcements, I’m excited to share our unified leadership team for the Entertainment & Youth Group. Please congratulate me with these extraordinary and experienced managers, with whom I would like to work to use our collective strength and to exploit our full creative potential:

Brianna Cayo-Cotter will lead the combined social impact teams as senior vice president, overseeing our campaigns and initiatives across the brand suite.

will lead the combined social impact teams as senior vice president, overseeing our campaigns and initiatives across the brand suite. Nina L. Diaz will assume an expanded role as President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, where she will lead the creative endeavors to develop and produce all of the content in our portfolio, as well as overall casting and talent development.

will assume an expanded role as President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, where she will lead the creative endeavors to develop and produce all of the content in our portfolio, as well as overall casting and talent development. Keyes Hill-Edgar will assume a newly created position as Chief Operating Officer, in which he oversees business planning, operations and strategy and, together with our corporate partners, acts as lead for ViacomCBS in the areas of BALA, finance, production, strategy and sales.

will assume a newly created position as Chief Operating Officer, in which he oversees business planning, operations and strategy and, together with our corporate partners, acts as lead for ViacomCBS in the areas of BALA, finance, production, strategy and sales. Liza Burnett Fefferman has been promoted to executive vice president of communications, where she will lead the entire communications and press team of our group and will continue to work with Nina MTV Documentary Films.

has been promoted to executive vice president of communications, where she will lead the entire communications and press team of our group and will continue to work with Nina MTV Documentary Films. Keri Panichi Flint will lead the Entertainment & Youth Production Management Group. Keri will oversee the entire production for our content and will work with Megan Ring for the content of the third-party script studios. Keri will continue to report on the company’s production with a dotted line in Nina.

will lead the Entertainment & Youth Production Management Group. Keri will oversee the entire production for our content and will work with Megan Ring for the content of the third-party script studios. Keri will continue to report on the company’s production with a dotted line in Nina. Tanya Giles extends her position as General Manager to head the Content Strategy and Programming departments. Here she will lead the areas of content strategy, programming, research and insights. In addition, Tanya will oversee our group’s efforts to maximize global IP expansion and to best monetize our content with our business partners in the sales and Pluto areas.

extends her position as General Manager to head the Content Strategy and Programming departments. Here she will lead the areas of content strategy, programming, research and insights. In addition, Tanya will oversee our group’s efforts to maximize global IP expansion and to best monetize our content with our business partners in the sales and Pluto areas. Jacqueline Parkes extends her position as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Digital Studios, where she leads overall brand strategy, creative product marketing, media purchasing and asset development for our marketing group, as well as all digital efforts in collaboration with VDS, including social media and Digital, monitors original content. Jacqueline will now also monitor the execution of all consumer events.

extends her position as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Digital Studios, where she leads overall brand strategy, creative product marketing, media purchasing and asset development for our marketing group, as well as all digital efforts in collaboration with VDS, including social media and Digital, monitors original content. Jacqueline will now also monitor the execution of all consumer events. Laurel Weir will lead the Entertainment & Youth Research and Insights team. Laurel will continue to report on our Corporate Research Group and will maintain her dotted line to Tanya.

will lead the Entertainment & Youth Research and Insights team. Laurel will continue to report on our Corporate Research Group and will maintain her dotted line to Tanya. Barbara Zaneri will continue her cross-brand leadership role as Executive Vice President, Global Program Acquisitions, and lead the company’s centralized content acquisitions group. Barb will report to me while managing content acquisition efforts across all platforms including linear, streaming, on demand and pay.

In addition, Josh Line, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Creative for Comedy Central, Paramount and TV Land, will find an exciting new opportunity within the ViacomCBS family that will be announced shortly.

Finally, two senior executives will leave the organization as part of this transition, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their numerous contributions to our teams and brands:

Steve Albani , Senior Vice President, Communication for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. In more than two decades, with more than 300 episodes of South Park, three presenters of The Daily Show, and a gathering to restore reason and / or fear, Steve’s strategic leadership has contributed to Comedy Central as an important voice in the cultural field and to establish political conversation and helped start the careers of some of the biggest names in comedy – Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Key & Peele and Trevor Noah, to name just a few call. His out-of-the-box approach contributed significantly to the development of comedy as a multi-platform powerhouse and increased the brand exponentially. More recently, he helped set up the new story for Paramount Network and prepare it for 2020.

, Senior Vice President, Communication for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. In more than two decades, with more than 300 episodes of South Park, three presenters of The Daily Show, and a gathering to restore reason and / or fear, Steve’s strategic leadership has contributed to Comedy Central as an important voice in the cultural field and to establish political conversation and helped start the careers of some of the biggest names in comedy – Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Key & Peele and Trevor Noah, to name just a few call. His out-of-the-box approach contributed significantly to the development of comedy as a multi-platform powerhouse and increased the brand exponentially. More recently, he helped set up the new story for Paramount Network and prepare it for 2020. Mike Greco, Executive Vice President for Content Strategy and Business Planning, MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. Mike has been instrumental in leading the music group’s brands to maximize our growth and developing programming strategies and content filters to best anticipate market shifts. Mike’s holistic approach to platforms and thorough understanding of our audience contributed to our growth across all platforms, including 30 new channels at Pluto. He was a strong and committed leader for his team and a great partner for the music group’s senior team. Thank you as always for your hard work, support and ongoing focus during this transition.

Best,

Chris

advertisement