VF Corp. wants to sharpen its portfolio again.

Vans and Timberland’s parent company, which outsourced its jeans business over the summer, announced today that it is reviewing strategic alternatives, including a sale, for the professional portion of its labor market segment.

In a press release, the company shared plans to streamline its portfolio of active, outdoor, and work labels. The verified business area includes nine brands and business areas, including Red Kap, Bulwark, Terra, Work Authority and VF Solutions. (VF reaffirmed its commitment to the Dickies and Timberland Pro brands, which are not part of the review.)

“Developing and optimizing our portfolio remains a top strategic priority for VF, and exploring strategic alternatives for our brands for work is the next logical step in the process,” said Chairman, President and CEO Steve Rendle in a statement. “The sale of these brands would provide VF with a simplified portfolio of faster-growing, consumer-oriented brands while providing financial flexibility to drive further strategic initiatives and increase shareholder value.”

He added: “The professional part of our working segment is a convincing business that is characterized by a strong and consistent financial profile and valuable customer relationships. Our teams have done an excellent job in this business for many years, putting us in the ideal position to find the best future owner for these brands. “

In May, VF completed the separation of its more profitable active and outdoor businesses such as Vans, Timberland and The North Face from Kontoor Brands Inc., which houses the traditional denim brands Wrangler and Lee and the VF outlet business. (Kontoor is now an independent, listed company under the ticker “KTB”.)

Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Sam Poser was optimistic after hearing about a possible sale that would reduce VF’s portfolio from 21 to a dozen brands.

“Shortening the lower growth brands from the portfolio is a logical step for VF,” Poser wrote in a sales note, adding that a potential sale “positioned VFC for a major acquisition in the near future” and “simplified and reduced”) Business complexity. “

Today’s announcement is just a few days before VF releases its third quarter financial results. At the end of October, the Denver-based company posted nearly 28% profit to $ 649 million or an adjusted earnings per share of $ 1.26, which was below the consensus bets of $ 1.31. However, sales increased 5% to $ 3.4 billion, which was roughly in line with expectations and was attributable to top performers Vans and The North Face, as well as VF’s direct customer and international businesses, particularly in China ,

For the full year, VF continues to expect sales of approximately $ 11.8 billion and adjusted earnings per share of between $ 3.32 and $ 3.37. (Wall Street, however, forecast sales of $ 11.9 billion and earnings per share of $ 3.39.)

