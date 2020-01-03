advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – Several veterans from our area were honored in Lackawanna County on Friday, and received medals that had arrived for a long time.

Veterans and relatives were packed at the Gino Merli Center in Scranton for the medal ceremony. First Sgt. Robert Jones of Waymart served in the US Army during the Second World War and posthumously received the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart, along with two other service medals from Congressman Matt Cartwright. His son Allan accepted the prizes.

“When he called yesterday, he said,” you will be surprised how many medals he will receive, “so yes, I was surprised,” Allan Jones said.

Before joining the army in 1940, Robert was a trapeze artist in the Jones Brothers Circus and a boxer of Golden Gloves.

“When he was in the army, and someone gave him a little trouble, it was very easy to come in the ring and he would set it right for them.”

Four other Korean war veterans received the Korean Ambassador of Peace medals. The medal is an expression of appreciation by the Korean government for the American men and women who served in the Korean war.

Army veteran Frank Prokop of Wyoming was one of the medals. He already has a Purple Heart and is lucky to live.

“I was hit in my leg with a 51 caliber and missed bone, artery and nerve and doctors couldn’t believe it,” Prokop said.

Joe Castellano of Scranton also received the Ambassador of Peace medal with his family to share the moment with the proud army doctor.

“After 65 years I am so happy. I didn’t push the problem, but I had friends who did it. I still have five medals,” Castellano said. “I feel good and young again.”

Castellano also said that when those medals come, there will be a ceremony for them. Those who had family in the room all agreed how special it was to receive this honor with their loved ones present.

