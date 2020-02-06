advertisement

It’s something to say to keep it simple when it comes to being in an indie band.

In 2018, guitarist-singer Chris Naish and drummer Mark Straub learned that their six-year-old garage-rock band, Scratch Buffalo, was about to lose its bassist. He had decided to go down due to family and work demands, leaving the gang a duo who had some difficult decisions to make about their future. After a month or two of interruptions, they decided on the easier route.

“We had a lot of momentum, we liked what we were doing,” says Naish. “We just blocked a few times with Mark and I and we liked what it looked like and it was still fun. We thought we’d go ahead as a two piece rather than see if a third person could join in. If we didn’t liked how it looked, it wouldn’t matter. But we liked how it looked, we were still having fun. “

Pragmatic reasoning aside, Buffalo’s dedication to straight-ranged, strong-rope diversion also allows for a certain ease in a live setting. Black Keys and White Stripes, both clear influences in the act, had no problem sustaining a sound in the raw swap drum and ambiguous guitar drills, so why not?

Eventually, Naish revealed that the new sound had an impact on the band’s song approach as well, as evidenced by his second full length album Strawberry Soda.

“With the last one, I wrote (songs) 100 percent alone and took them to the band to learn,” says Naish, who will join Straub for a Saturday afternoon CD release party at Railyard Brewing. “With that, I’d bring the song’s riff – maybe 60 percent done – to Mark and perform it. Then I’d go back and desecrate it. It was a lot more organic. I was still writing it, but we we put them together and made everything fit together. ”

There were other changes between Strawberry Soda and the band’s self-titled debut, which came out after EPs in 2016 and 2017. With Sonic, Scratch Buffalo doesn’t recreate the wheel. Naish even plays bass on the album. The duo mines similar terrain as their previous recordings by mixing garage-rock, early punk and rare and commendable rock.

But the release of Scratch Buffalo for 2018 was inspired by dark events in Naish’s life, including the death of his mother. But as the title suggests, Soda Strawberries are sweet and festive, even when Naish approves of a post-punk roar.

“It’s not necessarily that we had this theme consciously when I was writing it, it was more about choosing songs and collecting them,” he says. “To me, a lot of songs have ‘freak’ in them or ‘scare them.’ The whole thing is about coming out of a shadow of nervousness or fear and allowing yourself to be who you are.”

This feeling is reinforced by the rugged, rugged guitar riffs and backpacks on hymns like Shoot Me With Your Camera and dubbed as Freak Out.

While Naish did bass overdub to thicken the bottom, he said a number of tunes were arranged for the new lineup stripped of guitars and drums, making for a more focused live show.

“Before I could play solos as much as I like bass players, but now everything has to be together,” he says. “I can’t just do solos for three minutes, because then the song ceases to exist.”

Buffalo Scratch plays Railyard Brewing on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

