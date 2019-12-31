advertisement

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Veterans at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center started a little early in the new year, but that did not diminish the pleasure of their celebration

“For your health, happiness and good luck in this new year,” said John Wrazien, World War II veteran.

“It’s wild. I remember one of these things while I was in the Navy, we sneaked to the PX, got a few beers and that was our party. But I am grateful that the VA has thrown them away because I remember can’t afford it, ‘laughed Marine Corps veteran Perry Shull.

advertisement

Parties such as these in the VA Medical Center are made possible by American legions and volunteers.

“It’s very important to them. Most of them don’t have families, so they’re looking for someone to come and help them,” says Michael Brandon of Dallas American Legion Post 672.

Veterans told Newswatch 16 what they are looking forward to in 2020.

“Another vacation!” Said Wrazien.

“A good year, everyone has a good time, not a war. I don’t want a war, “Shull added.

41.248422

-75.835843

.

advertisement