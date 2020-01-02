advertisement

OTTAWA – The federal government is seeking advice from the public on what a monument should look like for Canada’s 13-year mission in Afghanistan.

An online consultation lasts until January 20, seeking guidance on whether the monument should be small and intimate or a venue for larger public ceremonies to commemorate the effort that officially took place from 2001 to 2014.

Another question is whether to focus on members of the Canadian Armed Forces and others who fought al-Qaeda and the Taliban and then attempted to rebuild the central Asian country, or the families and loved ones who supported them at home, or in relations between Canadians and Afghans.

The monument already has a site, near the Canadian War Museum, west of the city of Ottawa.

The area has been the subject of redevelopment efforts for decades and also holds monuments to Canadian firefighters and Holocaust victims.

The mission monument in Afghanistan is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2023.

It is separated from a memorial to Canadians who died on the mission in Afghanistan, which is at the National Defense Headquarters in a suburb of Ottawa.

Contributions to the consultation can be made at canadaremembersafghanistan.ca.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 2, 2020.

