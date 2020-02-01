advertisement

Irrigation was a stubborn issue ahead of the third Dublin Racing Festival, although on Sunday in Leopardstown some eyes could be less than dry if Faugheen managed to move the years back into the background.

At 12, the 2015 Champion Hurdle winner is almost twice as old as most of his rivals in the Flogas youth hunt in first class.

Winning at the highest level at this age is rare, but not unknown. Big names like Florida Pearl and Sizing Europe made it over fences at dusk in their great careers.

It is outrageous to do it as a newbie, but Faugheen will try and help him with immense benevolence.

The € 250,000 Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup may be the centerpiece of the € 2.1 million festival, but none of its runners can match “The Machine” in terms of mood.

discomfort

This popularity is the reason why Willie Mullins’ decision to try his veteran star on a new fence call this season initially caused discomfort.

However, two starts over the bigger obstacles seem to have rejuvenated a horse that seemed like a light of past glory, and Faugheen secured a famous 10th grade 1 success over Christmas in Limerick.

That was less than a week before his official 12th birthday. Now he’s ready to become a favorite and put half a dozen striplings in her place, including a trio of stable companions and battle overdoys. The depth of support that “The Machine” drives should be anything but mechanical.

The test takes place on the ground that is currently described as “soft” on all routes in Leopardstown.

Driving conditions will certainly be the focus of attention, as the fast ground conditions resulted in 22 non-runners on the same map a year ago, including half a dozen from the Irish Gold Cup.

Repeated calls from many celebrities since Christmas to ensure safe ground have been watering for almost a fortnight.

“The forecast is usually dry from Friday to Saturday. There is some rain on Sunday morning, not a large volume [2-3 ml], which dissolves at 9:00 am on Sunday morning, ”said Leopardstown’s race director Lorcan Wyer on Friday.

Most surfaces appear to be similar to Faugheen, although if the mood doesn’t pull out its stable companion, Tornado Flyer can be ignored on its last run since an airway infection has been detected.

Mullins has dominated the Irish Gold Cup like no other major event in the past two decades and is aiming for an eleventh victory in the race with a trio led by Kemboy.

He made headlines in the pre-season against the backdrop of controversy over the now defunct Supreme Racing Club.

However, after his first season behind Delta Work at Christmas, the seasoned distance and distance winner looks like he is the one to beat given the expected improvement in this run.

Last year’s Flogas winner La Bague Au Roi took her chance in the big race and was one of only two cross-channel trained horses to take her chance on Sunday.

Progressive

Neither of Gordon Elliott’s top two novices, Envoi Allen and Abacadabras, took advantage of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle option, which perhaps reminds that the Dublin Racing Festival prize money is still largely related to a test date for Cheltenham is set.

Easywork comes in for Elliott, which means that he falls half a mile before the Limerick competition, which he won so impressively over Christmas.

Mt Leinster was beaten by Easywork on a Gowran girl in November, but has won well since then. It might be closer to the pairing this time, but Easywork looks remarkably progressive.

At Tattersalls Spring Juvenile Hurdle, the Aspire Tower tries to make three overflights.

Henry De Bromhead’s four-year-old has won two starts so far and sees Ireland’s clear best ahead of the triumph hurdle.

Ceberus took second place in Chepstow among the best English youth Allmankind, so the competition on Sunday may offer an interesting form link.

JP McManus has 19 horses that wear his colors in three handicaps, including 10 in Gaelic Plant Hire’s € 150,000 Leopardstown Chase. This includes Blazer, who has always promised to take a lucrative pot.

