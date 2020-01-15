advertisement

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Officials are looking for relatives of a World War II veteran who died in 1945.

A purple heart of a sailor was discovered a few weeks ago in a warehouse near Elysburg.

Dale Breech takes us to the storage unit where he made an incredible discovery.

advertisement

“It was down here towards the end. I think it was 64, “said Breech.

Breech is occasionally hired by the facility owner to clean up units that are no longer rented out.

It just happened that a few weeks ago he encountered a military medal in Unit 64.

“My father was also in the service and I was in the service and I recognized it immediately,” Breech said.

Not just a medal; a Purple Heart, named Seaman First Class Albert Helt with the US Naval Reserves.

“This thing just lay there on the floor and there was dirt and trash everywhere, you know?” Breech said.

Breech brought the Purple Heart to the Veteran Affairs office in Montour County, hoping to get it back to the van Helt family.

Since receiving the medal, John Novak and Douglas Resseguie have learned everything about Seaman First Class Albert Helt with Veterans Affairs.

They say that Helt was killed during a fight with a kamikaze pilot from the deck of an American destroyer off the coast of Japan on April 17, 1945.

“It was shot about 50 feet from the edge of the ship, but the shrapnel from the explosion struck and killed him,” Novak said.

The Purple Heart was sent to his wife after his death, with her name and address still in Northumberland on the box.

The office believes that the woman has died and now wants to give it back to the family.

“This veteran has sacrificed his life,” said Resseguie. “He gave his life and it is important that we give this medal back to the family so that we can not only honor him, but that he can be remembered.”

If you have information about the Albert Helt family, please contact the Montour Veterinary Affairs Office at (570) 271-3061.

.

advertisement