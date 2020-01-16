advertisement

Dolly Grace Verzosa is uncomfortable giving orders on the square. But on Thursday afternoon, when the game was on the field, the first-time team captain didn’t hesitate to take charge of their young, inexperienced Jose Rizal teammates.

“Every time there is a crucial game, I ask her:” Do you want to win? “Said Verzosa.” Our coach kept telling us that the team that stands still is the one that wants to win. When I asked the players on the pitch, they responded well. “

The open striker also set a good example and scored 21 points when the JRU San Sebastian defeated 22-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8 for his campaign in the 95th NCAA women – Volleyball to start at Filoil Flying V Center.

advertisement

“My problem is that sometimes I feel like I’m still young and need more maturity to lead the team and tell everyone what to do,” said Verzosa, junior executive. “But today I felt obliged to become the captain.”

Jose Rizal coach Ma. Anna Tioseco said that the Lady Bombers will also try to reach the semi-finals this season, at least this season, with a young squad consisting of three sophomores and a few newcomers.

“Hopefully we will build on this goal from here,” said Tioseco, whose indictment took fifth place last year. “We should focus more on defense and communication within the court.”

The latter falls heavily on Verzosa’s shoulders.

Fortunately, when pressed against the wall, Verzosa found reliable help from teammates Sydney Niegos, Risa Rose and Renesa Melgar, who achieved double-digit results.

Niegos scored 13 points, while Rose and Melgar added 12 and 11 points for the Lady Bombers.

The three-time defending champion Arellano later scored his second win in a row after beating Mapua 25: 13, 25: 20 and 25: 12.

Regine Arocha again led Arellano with 19 points, while Princess Bello and Carla Donato each used seven markers.

Sarah Princess Verutiao, Mikaela Juanich and Necole Ebuen each contributed six points for the Lady Chiefs, who finally outbid their championship form.

“It was a better performance compared to our game last week,” said Obet Javier, Arellano coach. “Because this time the players were up to the task.”

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement