Becky G does not plan to lag behind the competition that is growing in the urban genre. The eye-catching costumes are necessary to mark an interesting trend. The video shows a bomb that will take her to California to mark her main weapons of seduction and to impress everyone present. Is there anything more explosive than the curves of Rebecca Marie Gomez?

The photo shows Becky with a long flannel that functions as a short dress. You don’t have to look beautiful either. The most impressive were the movements of the buttocks, their followers could not believe what they saw.

Start the year off well with an exclusive view, usually only Sebastian Lletget Has. This is just the announcement of what Becky G. will see in 2020. Everything indicates that explosiveness will be an integral part of any of your presentations.

In the coming months, singer Mala Santa’s debut album will travel around the world. It is time to determine how far Becky’s artistic development has progressed. According to the artist, there will be some inevitable surprises.

Becky G prefers the family to luxury

One of the aspects that has allowed one of the most famous Gs to stay on the ground is their painful past. Today is consolidated in the music industry and in many emerging projects, but profits do not flow into the luxury that she thinks is unnecessary, but into her family.

Becky G For Ventaneando, the program revealed the truth about the use of their assets: “Everyone thinks, oh, you have a very big house and Ferraris and Porsches. All the money that I personally received went to my family, my brothers, to have a good education, to take care of my family and so on, that’s my priority. ”The reggaeton shows in an admirable way that the family prefers everything.

