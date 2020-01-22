advertisement

You open the door to your office on a Monday morning and expect to be greeted by the usual sight: a computer sitting on your desk with little else to be honest. Basically nothing exciting.

Instead, the place looks like it’s devastated with books and a lot of paperwork strewn across the room. There is even a hole in the office ceiling.

advertisement

It all sounds like the start of a police report, doesn’t it? Or at least the beginning of the day from hell. But it’s not the start of Bree Blakeman’s day on Monday, January 20th, when a very sad looking possum was caught in her office.

Blakeman, a research fellow at the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra, initially thought that someone must have broken into her office when she saw the mess.

Valuable Aboriginal bark paintings and maps were scattered across the floor, books had fallen off the shelves, and there was a large hole in the tiles on the floor under the ceiling.

When she looked around to see what else was damaged or possibly stolen, the researcher noticed that she was not alone and said to BuzzFeed News: “It was only when I checked my computer on the other side of the room that I noticed that it was fluffy little face stares at me behind the computer. ‘

And then I noticed the toilet waste and urine everywhere. It all made sense.

The fluffy intruder was an ordinary brush tail possum that had got into the office through the roof and then got caught when it fell through the ceiling.

Blakeman said the animal looked “resigned, shy, and scared.” She believes that the possum must have tried to climb the shelves a few times to get back through the roof, based on the number of books that fell off the shelves. “So I think it was a bit exhausted too,” she said.

She felt sorry for the nocturnal animal and she gave him some water, a piece of carrot and “a few nice words” before closing the door and calling the “resettlers”.

However, initial attempts to rescue had to be canceled when the ANU campus was closed after Canberra was hit by a violent hailstorm, but a box trap of fruit to lure the possum was placed in the office, hoping it could again Recharge energy.

Two days later, on January 22, Blakeman received an email informing him that the opossum had left the office on its own initiative. “After a break and a snack, it must be possible to climb through the hole in the ceiling again,” she said.

While Blakeman’s office is still a mess, she is more concerned about animal welfare and has urged others to donate to charities that help save wildlife. “I am glad that this story had a happy ending, but many did not and many of these little possums ultimately have to be saved for one reason or another. ‘

Let us hope that the little one has made his way home and is recovering in a safe place.

You can donate here to NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), Australia’s largest charity for wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

advertisement