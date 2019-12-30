advertisement

Singers are approaching the altar.

Anuel AA and Karol G are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment world. And of course! Since they met immediately, they felt the swarm on the other. And since then they have been very in love with their social networks.

Both the Puerto Rican singer and the beautiful Karol G share their moments together with their mail followers: appointments, excursions, concerts and more. And in each of their posts they are very delicate and caramelized.

And apparently the thing is serious … In one of his last posts, Anuel AA He shared with all of his followers the desire to marry the Colombian and left her speechless.

Apparently the wedding was inspired by Luis Suárez and Sofía Balbi the reggeatonero and made him romantic. After he sang the renewal of the couple’s voices, the proposal came to Karol G!

The rap and trap singer shared the stage with his beautiful girlfriend and then took a photo with the brand new Suárez-Balbi couple. In the midst of thanking you for being part of this unique moment Anuel AA threw in: “@karolG is it up to us, WEDDING, WEDDING, WEDDING, when?” and surprised everyone.

For his part, his partner thanked the celebrations with a publication on his social network. No sign of reaction time to the zealous puerto,

Both Anuel AA and Karol G enjoy their great work and personal presence. But no doubt many of his fans hope to celebrate their union and watch them pass the altar. Will it be a long time before he answers his friend?

As a fan of video games and new technologies, I’ve been an editor in this environment for several years. I like to share my passion through messages, tests and other files. I also love wrestling and Marvel comics.

