advertisement

Grasslands Taber Cooperative CEO Lindsay Blackett, a former Alberta PC cabinet minister, will launch the nation’s first cannabis-ready cooperative to take root in Taber on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

The hippie cachet and coastal accents of Alex Rumi’s adult craft brew have proved such a hit in Alberta, retailers and consumers can’t get enough, the producer says.

advertisement

“Retailers have had a lot of time keeping it on the shelves,” Rumi said of the fruits of Good Buds, which boasts indoor and outdoor organic growth operations in Salt Spring Island, B.C.

“There’s really a reputation with the Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island – very well anyone who heads the road is likely to grow something and is better than most.”

The internal side of the company’s cultivation uses converted shipping containers, an approach that Rumi calls the “black market style”.

It’s a fire-fighting mentality with many in the craft and micro-cannabis sector saying it’s one of the keys to disarming an illegal pot industry that remains a powerful factor in the weed market.

Rumi and other small-group producers say the quality of their product appeals to experienced and knowledgeable consumers who have traditionally favored illegal weeds over the mass-produced legal loop.

Good Buds is hoping to capitalize on that appeal by going straight to Alberta which, with 415 provincially approved stores, has the most in the country.

“Really is really the first big market we’re going into, it’s really a testament to how Alberta understood it,” Rumi said.

But some in business say the federal government is not approving those smaller operations fast enough to turn the tide in the black market.

The year before, Health Canada had issued a production license for a micro-grower – the one in B.C. – a type that can occupy a maximum growth space of 2,154 square feet, or a yield of not more than 600 pounds.

As craft beers, the cannabis artisanal market is emerging in response to larger commercial operations of growth.

PNimg

So far, the ministry has received applications from 219 prospective micro growers, of which 25 have been approved, with two of them in Alberta.

The process is going very slowly, said Lindsay Blackett, who is behind an effort to build a cooperative for up to 30 micro-producers in Taber.

“It’s not fast enough,” Blackett said.

“Two (approved) in the province in 14-15 months are interesting – we can use 100 micro growers in Alberta, they produce things that people want.”

He said the smaller, higher-quality group sold under license not only undermines black market sales but also more illegal operators in the legal light.

“There are so many artisans out there on the black market, we need to find a way for them to do it legally,” Blackett said.

Some estimates put the illegal market share in Canada’s container industry as high as 80 percent.

More micro producers and craftsmen would be welcome in the province, a big reason being their ability to whiten the black market, said John Carle, the executive director of the Alberta Cannabis Council.

“This appeal to people still going to the black market,” Carle said.

“There are many micro-manufacturers awaiting Health Canada’s approval.”

Blackett said while there has been good interest shown in its Grasslands Taber Collaborative, it has been “slower than it wants” – due to the likelihood of financial clouds that depend on the industry, especially the larger producers.

Some are comparing small-batch cannabis to Scotch and whiskey craft – less available but a higher quality that commands a higher price.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images files

Recently, major manufacturers such as Sundial, Aurora and Tilray have announced layoffs, while industry shares have seen their value fall behind less-than-stellar financial performances.

Good Buds ”Rumi and Blackett say that the smaller model of manufacturers allows them to avoid those problems by lowering their height and becoming more agile while offering product to more attentive consumers.

A Calgary retailer said he has noticed a hot demand for adult craft brews like the one from the Salt Spring Island manufacturer.

“Mouthwash sells it … it’s like a good wine or whiskey,” said Jim Ramadan of Bow Cannabis, 6305 Bowness Rd. N.W.

Health Approach Canada’s approach to smaller growers encourages their development and diversity in the licensed production sector, ministry spokesman Geoffroy Legault-Thivierge said in an emailed statement.

“Cost recovery fees have escalated to the size of the business, meaning holders of a micro-class license will pay lower fees,” he said.

“Health Canada has dedicated a team to reviewing micro and nursery class applicants, which means they do not wait after standard class applicants.”

They are also not required to use intrusive visual detection and detection systems that are mandatory for standard class players, Legault-Thivierge said.

The ministry, he added, has held online seminars and activities across the country to assist micro-growers in the application process.

BKaufmann@postmedia.ca

on Twitter: @BillKaufmannjrn

advertisement