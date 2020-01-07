advertisement

Mark Warburton, manager of the Queens Park Rangers, has suggested that Irish youngsters Conor Masterson and Olamide Shodipo could be borrowed in the near future.

Masterson signed at the Championship Club after leaving Liverpool last summer and debuted last weekend in a 5-1 win over Swansea in the FA Cup.

Leixlips Shodipo is also in the Warburton association. He hopes that both Irish Under-21 players will have more playing time through a temporary change.

“He (Masterson) did very well, but you have to understand the level of championship football they play week after week, and our job is to develop the young players,” said Kilburn Times’s Warburton.

“So develop yourself by sitting here on the bench hoping for five minutes because you have Grant Hall back, Yoann Barbet back, Toni Leistner back, or go out and play 15 games?

That is the decision we have to make. There is a very good chance that he will be loaned out, maybe if the right opportunity arises, if not, I have no problem with Conor.

When they’re in your squad, trust them. If you don’t trust them, don’t put them in your squad. If Conor plays against Brentford or Leeds, that’s not a problem.

Masteron made it clear that he was very excited about his post-game debut: “It took a long time, but it was an incredible feeling,” he said on the club’s website.

A word for our debutants today. Well played for Conor Masterson who started Deshane Dalling and Joe Gubbins and great to see my favorite parakeet Shodipo again.

– Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes), January 5, 2020

Teammate Shodipo came off the bench in the same game. He has spent limited time at QPR in Colchester and Port Vale in the past.

“He is another player who has to play,” added Warburton.

“You can put them on the bench and say it’s great to see them on the bench. Go and play 15 games, 18 games. Go and terrorize a level, come back with rave reviews like Ilias did it in Stevenage and let 10 clubs call you. ” to say in summer they want to borrow you and that tells you that you are in a good place.

“Going out is a challenge for these guys and that’s the job, but the best players go out, they learn from it.

“David Beckham went to Preston, (Alex) Pritchard went to Swindon, then Brentford and played 44 games for us. Then he is sent to the Premier League.”

“They have to get through this. It makes them even harder and prepares them for the challenge of championship football.”

QPR is currently 15th in the championship table, six points ahead of the playoff points.

