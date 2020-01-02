advertisement

There is no day on Brad Pitt is no news, and it is undoubtedly very complex to lead a celebrity’s personal life privately.

Either for his lifestyle, his controversial divorce with Angelina Jolie, the expectation of a possible return with Jennifer Aniston, the protagonist remains in the media.

This time it is due to a terrible disease that has not yet been cured and is partly responsible for the absence of the disease actor in many cases.

Prosopagnosia is the name of the disease that has set Brad in uncomfortable situations because it prevents him from recognizing people’s faces, even when he is very close.

When he sees the facial features, he cannot put them together to identify them, which leads to the fact that he quickly forgets the people around him, an extremely difficult situation for everyone, but much more for someone like the film producer.

The world of large-scale entertainment pleases Pitt Belongs to being based on knowing and surrounding yourself with new people every day, or even more difficult to remember the people you worked with before that he couldn’t.

“I can’t remember faces, people think I’m vain.” Brad Pitt interviewed, and although he can live a normal life, he has to deal with people who think he is a self-centered person.

