SNP deputy chief Keith Brown said today that it was “very difficult” to see how ashamed former finance secretary Derek Mackay could be.

Speaking on BBC Politics Scotland, Brown said that although the decision to stay in Parliament rests with Mackay, it was “very difficult” to see how he could continue.

The North and West Renfrewshire MSP resigned from his position as finance secretary on Thursday after the Scottish Sun revealed that it had sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old schoolboy on social media.

The deputy leader added that he was “not at all aware” of Mr. Mackay’s “textual habits”, adding that it had been “a shock to people across the party”.

Mr. Brown said, “First of all, this is an extremely serious situation.

“Serious for the young person involved and he is treated very seriously by the government and by the Prime Minister.

“As for Derek Mackay’s future in parliament, he alone can decide. It is not something over which the SNP or the government have control.

“As it stands, Derek Mackay is a suspended member of the SNP and there will be a process that we will have to follow.

“I think it’s better that I didn’t comment on it earlier.

“But as to whether he remains in Parliament, it is entirely his decision.

“It is very difficult to see how he can continue, but it is his decision and it can be a technical process but it is a very serious process.

“Derek will have to make his own decision on this but there is a very serious process to go through and I don’t want to compromise it.”

Reminder system

Asked whether the Scottish Parliament should introduce a revocation system, as is the case in Westminster, Mr Brown said that “guarantees” were in place, adding that it would be “interesting” to see if anyone was offering their introduction.

There is currently no recall process in the Scottish Parliament, except in cases where an MSP is sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more.

Mr. Brown said, “If someone is sentenced to a certain prison term, they will be expelled from Parliament under these circumstances.

“No one has proposed a recall process for the Scottish Parliament but it will be interesting to see if anyone does.”

