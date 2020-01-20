advertisement

In memory of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, at least 75 members of one of South America’s most notorious criminal gangs began a spectacular prison break in Paraguay.

The inmates, including six alleged contract killers, appeared to have fled through a large tunnel, the ABC newspaper reported. The justice ministry initially said 91 had been rescued, and later reduced this figure to 75. All 75 remain free in the area around the Brazil-Paraguay border; among them are approximately 40 Brazilians and the rest Paraguaians.

The tunnel, which started in a cell and ended outside the prison walls, may have been a red herring to disguise the fact that most of the escapes simply went out the front door, Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo told the Telef television station. Investigators believe some of them may have even been released from prison days earlier, he said.

The inmates were members of the First Capital Command drug gang, known as the PCC, Justice Minister Cecilia Perez told Telefuturo. With more than 10,000 members, the PCC is one of the largest criminal organizations in Brazil. The PCC dominates the drug trade and prisons in Sao Paulo and in recent years has expanded its operations to other countries including Paraguay.

Photo published by Paraguay TV AB showing the armed forces taking over the position after escaping 75 prisoners from the prison at Pedro Juan Caballero, 500 kilometers northwest of Asuncion, on January 19, 2020.

The area where the prison break happened is marked on a map.

The tunnel excavation was believed to have been something that prison officials were aware of, according to the government.

The director of the prison in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero, near the border with Brazil, was fired along with six other prison officials, Paraguayan Justice Minister Cecilia Perez told reporters.

“It’s a day-long operation and it’s impossible that officials didn’t realize they were leaving … obviously this was a paid plan,” Perez told the local Monumental radio station.

Photo published by Paraguay TV AB showing the armed forces taking position after escaping 76 prisoners from the prison at Pedro Juan Caballero, 500 kilometers northwest of Asuncion, on January 19, 2020.

The tunnel was a matter of days if not weeks, Perez said. The amount of displaced land could not go unnoticed and was easily visible from the prison corridor, she added, as television images showed dozens of bags of land stacked in a cell.

In recent years the PCC has gained notoriety for a number of violent acts of violence.

In 2012, the cartel sparked a wave of violence involving more than 200 killings in protest of the election of Fernando Haddad as Sao Paulo’s mayor.

According to InSight Crime, which investigates organized crime in Latin America, the PCC has also been blamed for several major heists including the largest armed robbery in Paraguay’s history, in which the headquarters of the Prosegur security company in Ciudad del Este were attacked by a gunman.

Photo published by TV AB of Paraguay showing the end of the tunnel through which 76 prisoners were allegedly rescued from a prison in Pedro Juan Caballero, 500 kilometers northeast of Asuncion, on January 19, 2020.

In 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported that the PCC was trying to recruit members of Colombia’s FARC rebel group for their expertise in heavy weapons.

The border region near Pedro Juan Caballero is considered a transit point for drug trafficking and other criminal activity by gangs like PCC and Comando Vermelho, or Brazil’s Red Command.

The government said it warned the Brazilian federal police of the escape, but the prisoners are believed to still be in Paraguayan territory.

Delivery photo released by ABC TV of Paraguay showing a pair of gloves and a plastic bag allegedly used by some of the 75 inmates escaped from the prison in Pedro Juan Caballero, 500 kilometers northwest of Asuncion, on January 19 2020.

“In that area, there are many forests and they know the territory … these are very dangerous people,” Paraguayan Attorney General Sandra Quinonez told Monumental.

The government of neighboring Brazilian state Mato Grosso do Sul said it had increased security along the border.

– Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) January 19, 2020

– Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) January 19, 2020

Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro said he was ready to help Paraguay pull in the rescued criminals and was working with border state authorities to prevent them from entering Brazil again.

“If they return to Brazil, they will receive a one-way ticket to a federal prison,” Moro said in a Twitter message.

