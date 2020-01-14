advertisement

Fine Gael’s former candidate, Verona Murphy, has confirmed that she will be running the general election as an independent candidate.

Ms. Murphy informed South East Radio on Tuesday morning that she wanted to act as an independent since she would have the freedom to highlight issues without fear of being silenced. She made similar comments in an interview with the New Ross Standard.

Ms. Murphy, President of the Irish Road Haulage Association, said she would support the development of Rosslare Europort, the urban-rural divide, and speak for Wexford voters.

Ms. Murphy was voted out of Fine Gael’s general election candidate for Wexford before Christmas due to controversy surrounding comments she had made during the last immigration campaign.

She suggested that some asylum seekers may need to be “deprogrammed” and that young children could be manipulated by the terrorist organization ISIS.

At the time, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was glad that she had not won the Wexford by-election.

“Regarding Verona, I am honestly glad that she was not elected, because what we saw in her last interviews is that, unfortunately, she shares these views with migrants,” Varadkar told political correspondents before Christmas.

In an interview on local radio before Christmas, Ms. Murphy said her excuse for the comments was sincere and that it was “absolutely wrong” to say that they were part of a strategy to pick up the mood against migrants.

She said at the time when the media distorted what she said about migrants. “I raised a security issue. We have to protect ourselves … Do we have to wait for an incident with the London Bridge on Wexford Bridge? “

Mr Varadkar said this type of commentary “really stems from the kind of racist and xenophobic views that unfortunately are shared by many or at least some people in our society”.

“And if she had been elected, I think she would have been encouraged. I think we would have heard more of it, but it would have come from a TD and I think it wouldn’t have lasted long in Fine Gael, ”he said.

Fine Gael stood by Ms. Murphy during the election campaign when she apologized and withdrew her comments on immigrants. Mr. Varadkar, who had advertised with Ms. Murphy in the city of Wexford at the height of the controversy, said on Friday that it was a “mistake” to select her as a Fine Gael candidate.

“And I take responsibility for this mistake, she’s not someone I didn’t know, you know, most of us in this room knew her a little bit, in her role as President of the Road Haulage Association and in her role in Brexit Issues in particular, a really impressive life story in terms of how she made herself and someone very vocal and outspoken, and I thought she would be an asset to our party.

“I have never heard her express anti-migration or racist views. I don’t think anyone else did or told me about it, although most of us in this room would have met her on many occasions ,

“And once she did it was a surprise – a big surprise – and I have to take responsibility for it.”

In response to Mr. Varadkar’s comments, Ms. Murphy said, “It is a sad day when all the power of the Fine Gael Party has tried to address everyday security issues that I have raised as racism. “

“The ongoing and ongoing attacks on someone who is a racist in their eyes are puzzling? Why should you bother? What are you worried about?

“It is this Fine Gael city government that uses the race card to prevent the fact that rural Ireland is failing. All the names and ill-treatment that are hurled in my direction will not hide this reality. “

