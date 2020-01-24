advertisement

When Vernon Philander was named to South Africa’s test squad in 2011, he was dismayed by his disappointing stint with the limited overs teams in 2007 and 2008. However, Philander proved that his critics were wrong and 50 gates achieved seven tests – the fastest to the milestone since 1896. He then became the fastest South African with 100 test gates and the best-placed test bowler in the world.

He was an important part of the Proteas Pace Troika, consisting of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.

When the 34-year-old Philander prepares for the sunset after the fourth test against England at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, he recalls in an interview with Sportstar his debut test against Australia, the value that Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher mentored bring.

Q. South Africa fought well in the current series against England, especially after the 3-0 win over India. What did this change do?

We had a good run in Centurion … When we drove to Cape Town we felt that we played very well but unfortunately got stuck a bit with the racket and that was probably the story of the series so far. We have to be very critical and honest with ourselves … We let ourselves down with the bat. That said, we played at two coastal locations where the gates were really good from the start. I felt that you had to win the throw to be one step ahead.

What value do Mark Boucher and Jacques Kallis bring to the table as coaching staff?

Both have been around for a long time. The first thing they put on the table is the mindset of being calm. Get to work to make sure you are ready for what it takes to succeed at this level. Outside of the game, we increased our intensity in the nets: that’s something Mark (Boucher) likes very much … Of course, Kallis has been a phenomenal player for South Africa all these years and tried to be calm when batting is something that the players choose from it.

That means it’s a pretty young set of rackets; You have to be patient with them, a lot of people trying to get a foothold at this level. It will take some time. You can’t just rewrite history in a month (laughs), but if you get your basics right, things can change pretty quickly, and hopefully that’s what’s going to happen here at the Wanderers.

Talk to us about your test debut against Australia in Newlands in 2011.

(Laughs) It was an honor for me to receive my test cap. I haven’t thought about what was going through my mind at the time. You stand in front of an impressive Australian team that would have played very good cricket for a day and a half. I was allowed to bowl on the third day at noon and still remember that we had our backs on the wall after being thrown out 90 (96) times so that 100 had a chance. “We didn’t know we were going to pour it out for 47. It was one of those fairytale test games that you always talk about when you’re done with the game. Probably the impossible became possible … This is exactly how I saw the test game. Coming from behind and winning the game was a great start to my career in retrospect.

Vernon Philander had a sensational start to his test career; During his first test in Newlands, Cape Town, he took eight gates with him in 2011. Australia were defeated with 47 points in the second inning of the competition, and South Africa had a remarkable deficit win. – AFP

There have been many ups and downs since then, but that’s why you play this sport … the game will break you up at some point, but you have to be mentally strong to do these comebacks. I had phenomenal teammates and captains. You need people like this to make it worth playing for as long as I do. I am grateful to everyone around me, South Africa cricket and of course my family. They are the ones to pick you up after a bad day on the field.

Have you always managed to keep a straight seam or have you been trained to do so on the nets?

Yes, I was blessed with this ability, but that means I’ve had something like Allan Dawson around me since my debut in the Western Province … they brought home the importance of persistence. Look, it takes a lot of hard work to perfect this skill, and even then there are days when you don’t do it right, but those accomplishments have built your character. You go back and learn, realize what you did wrong and come back and do better.

Can you remember a layoff notice in your head?

I always like it when you build the dough. I remember coming across (Virat) Kohli in Cape Town in 2018 (first test, second inning) where I tossed two overs over to him and then caught him in front of the one who came back. The highlight will always be to try and get the first four out.

The South Africa vs England, 4th test day 1, will be broadcast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from 13:30 IST.

