Verizon announced on Thursday morning that it would “disrupt the cable industry” by finally eliminating internet and TV bundles and allowing consumers to choose the plans that best suit them with the new Mix & Match tariff schedule. Instead of offering a number of confusing bundles, Verizon has split its internet and TV packages into various options that have pre-set monthly rates and that can be switched as desired every month.

This is clearly a step in the right direction for Verizon and it is also worth noting that the prices you see are the prices you get. Verizon promises that there are no hidden costs or surcharges or annual contracts and that if you choose the cheapest Fios internet plan for $ 39.99 / month, that is exactly what you pay (plus taxes).

If you sign up for one of Verizon’s new Mix & Match plans, the first step is to choose your internet speed:

100 Mbps : $ 39.99 / month + home router for $ 15 / month.

: $ 39.99 / month + home router for $ 15 / month. 300 Mbps : $ 59.99 / month + home router for $ 15 / month.

: $ 59.99 / month + home router for $ 15 / month. Gigabit connection: for $ 79.99 / month + home router included.

Then there are several TV options to choose from, from $ 49.99 to $ 90 / month:

Fios TV test drive : Get 60 days of access to more than 425 channels for $ 50 / month and at the end of the test drive, Verizon will recommend a TV plan that best suits you based on what you’ve watched.

: Get 60 days of access to more than 425 channels for $ 50 / month and at the end of the test drive, Verizon will recommend a TV plan that best suits you based on what you’ve watched. Your Fios TV : 125+ channels for $ 50 / month + set-top box for $ 12 / month.

: 125+ channels for $ 50 / month + set-top box for $ 12 / month. More Fios TV : 300+ channels for $ 70 / month + set-top box included.

: 300+ channels for $ 70 / month + set-top box included. Most Fios TV : 425+ channels for $ 90 / month + set-top box included + $ 12 DVR service credit.

: 425+ channels for $ 90 / month + set-top box included + $ 12 DVR service credit. YouTube TV: 70+ channels for $ 49.99 / month.

If you also want a home telephone service, you can add that for $ 20 extra per month.

“Customers have been loud and clear about their cable frustrations, and we have listened,” explains Frank Boulben, Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing and Products. “As a result, we are transforming our approach to internet and TV offers by offering customers more choices and more transparency. Customers are tired of buying a bundle of services they do not want, and then discover that those rates do not contain additional costs and surcharges. We will end the traditional bundle contract and give customers control. “

All in all, the new plans may be more streamlined, but given that I know half a dozen people in my own life who are currently locked in bundles that they don’t even understand, this seems like a positive change. All new and existing customers can benefit from these new contract-free Mix & Match subscriptions.

Image source: Verizon

