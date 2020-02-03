advertisement

Advisory note

Since the Middle Ages, animals have been judged for violation of the supreme, metaphorical, social and human order (themselves, moreover, understood and consciously presented, if not as a pure reproduction of the metaphysical order, then as its purest reflection possible). They recognized the awareness (what, you think dogs are stupid? They are smarter than some of us) or semi-conscious (given each animal species belonging to an empowered community soul) of responsibility of representation, at the very least, the forces of light or darkness.

As a reflection of the fundamental foundations of the world organization not only of human existence but of all existence, these judicial proceedings have been and sometimes have been the only guarantee of the belonging of a person not only to its earthly construction but also to its global construction, the founding energy and activity of the world. Sometimes it was the only defense against the invasion of the destructive forces of entropy.

* * *

The Bear, for negligence in the exercise of its functions, will be condemned to two years of probation with deduction of fifty percent of the salary of its permanent place of work; who is opposed to what? Nobody and nothing.

The hare, for petty theft, will be condemned to administrative discipline at its place of permanent residence; who is opposed to what? Nobody and nothing.

The dog, for hooliganism, will be sentenced to one year of imprisonment, but, since he has received a good reference from his place of work, this will be changed in two weeks and in the public service, understand it! You do not understand? You understand, okay!

Le Chat, for systematic violation of public order and anti-social behavior, will be condemned to exile at a distance of a hundred kilometers – and no objection! What should you object to?

The wolf, for large-scale embezzlement, will be sentenced to twenty-five years, or not, being slaughtered would be better, no, it’s even more accurate to say twenty-five years with confiscation of property – you think it is hard? Not really! It cannot be done otherwise.

The Rat, for anti-social behavior and insult to accepted standards and the political system, will be sentenced to five years of forced labor, followed by a ten-year suspension of civil rights! Too small? But our justice system is not punitive! It’s humanistic and educational! We are not fascists, after all.

The Boar, for an unpleasant appearance, will be condemned to death by being eaten – and rightly so! But what good will it do! What, how you do things differently!

The Bird, for treason, will be condemned to death and the confiscation of property, to teach others not to do it.

The Echidna, for its antihuman appearance and its general wickedness, will be condemned to be slaughtered with subsequent rehabilitation, so that there is a certain order, after all, and that the high justice triumphs.

The elephant, for its enormous size, which undermines honor and human dignity, will be removed from the list of existing beings and its continued existence will be considered as an anomaly and a ghost.

For economic, moral, political and behavioral crimes, the polecat, the fox, the squirrel, the badger, the chipmunk, the vole, the jay, the lark, the crow and the raven, the deer and the badger, the kangaroo and its joeys, the whale and the shark, the pike, the swan and the crab, and all their similars will be condemned to various penalties in various places, but with a strictly legal and individual approach of each specific case, so that no blind leveling and wholesale depersonalization takes place.

The cockroach will simply be condemned to be slaughtered; it needs no explanation.

The Lion will be condemned to public humiliation and degradation, because it is clear that the king of animals, nature and everything else is man.

Rivers will be condemned to be redirected in all possible directions, after which they will flow shallow and dry up – which is fair.

The Sun will be condemned to denunciation and public repentance, with the consequence of withdrawing from the lists of remembrance and the glorification of everything that begins with the words: Vive! So it must be so.

Decisions on all other cases are being prepared and sentences will be announced as soon as they are decided within a reasonable time. None will be exempt.

—Dmitri Prigov (1940-2007)

(Translated from Russian by Simon Schuchat with Ainsley Morse.)

