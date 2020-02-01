advertisement

There was no Lawrence Shankland rescue mission for Dundee United this time as they were beaten 1-0 by Arbroath at Tannadice.

Back on September 21, Shankland jumped twice in the final minutes to earn a 2-1 victory at the Tangerines and break the hearts of the Lichties.

This time, however, it was Gayfield’s men in general and Craig Wighton’s in particular.

The former Dundee striker, who scored the winner of the “Doon Derby” while United suffered relegation, returned to haunt the Tangerines.

He shot goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist in the legs after 26 minutes when United fell flat.

It was the first home defeat of the campaign and the first league loss for Robbie Neilson’s men since October 19, when they were defeated by the Queen of the South.

The Tangerines made some changes to the team that kicked off the William Hill Scottish Cup replay against Hibs at Easter Road on Tuesday evening.

From the start, Adrian Sporle and Osman Sow, with Ian Harkes as a submarine and Louis Appere, were not even on the bench.

The Lichties restored Wighton and Dale Hilson to their attack, with the new signature James Craigen from the bench.

In five minutes, home midfielder Calum Butcher had the first goal attempt – a low practice that was largely deflected.

A center from Liam Smith from the right has just been torn from Sow’s toes at the near post in 13 minutes and the resulting corner kick is lost.

There was a blow to Sow at 14 minutes when he went down inside Arbroath’s box and quickly signaled for United bench. It looks like he damaged his ankle and was carried on a stretcher.

In the 23rd minute, a good shot from the Tangerines saw Shankland play Peter Pawlett but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Derek Gaston at close range.

But it was Angus’ men who took the lead after 26 minutes.

It was a great move that saw Colin Hamilton shoot the ball towards the post close to United who reached Wighton and the former Dundee man steered the ball across goalkeeper Siegrist’s legs with a smart kick from the shoe toe wearing.

Siegrist had to look keen to catch a shot from David Gold as the visitors finished the first half with force.

United, watched by a crowd of 8,056, had been as flat as a pancake, but had an early chance in the second half that fell to Shankland only for him to bend his shot past the far post.

Pawlett shot more than a few minutes later, then Shankland placed a superb ball in front of the visitors’ goal, but there was no tangerine teammate to stop at the end.

The Tangerines coaster had to go out after a blow to the head and was replaced by Harkes in the 61st minute.

It looked certain that United was close to leveling when the ball deflected off Shankland’s path with only Gaston to beat for 70 minutes, but Arbroaht’s golaie made a superb save to block the shot.

It should have been a goal but it wasn’t and the Lichties hung on to bring the three points to Gayfield.

