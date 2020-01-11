advertisement

Lawrence Shankland took a tremendous hat trick to push the relentless Dundee United closer to the Premiership.

The Tangerines finished 4-1 winners over Partick Thistle at Firhill and look unstoppable as they dominate the rest of the championship.

Their prolific striker Shankland brought them down and ran, scoring in 38 minutes.

Argentina’s Adrian Sporle then caught his first league goal for the Tangerines, kicking the ball at close range to get the two visitors in on half-time.

It then became the Shankland show, to the delight of 1,500 travelers.

United made it 3-0 with Shankland’s perfectly marvelous solo effort about the hour, the frontman cutting through the front of Thistle’s penalty area before shooting low into the net.

His third and fourth on his team occurred in 66 minutes, Shankland passing Fox after a cut from substitute Peter Pawlett. It was his 24th goal for his club.

Kenny Miller caught a consolation goal for Partick three minutes from the end, but it was United and Shankland.

Inverness Caley Thistle, second, seated in the Highlands, kicked them because their match against Queen of the South had been postponed, allowing Robbie Neilson’s men to drop their “rivals” by 17 points closer.

There was an immediate start for United’s new American midfielder Dillon Powers while colleague Kieran Freeman was on the bench.

The missing men to victory in Queens were Ladbrokes player of the month Calum Butcher and Jamie Robson, with the two injured players, while captain Mark Reynolds came back to play alongside Paul Watson and Mark Connolly .

The match survived not one, but two inspections of referee Willie Collum, with rainstorms in Glasgow.

The Tangerines’ first chance came in six minutes when a Nicky Clark free kick was struck over the head by Shankland, but Jags goalkeeper Scott Fox was well placed to save.

A shot by Declan Glass failed for 15 minutes as the visitors tried to get used to the heavy ground.

The same player had a much better shot saved by Fox 27 minutes earlier, at the other end, Thistle’s Reece Cole ran a maze run only for United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist to block his shot with his legs.

Glass had his third goal attempt in the half hour after Shankland’s layoff, but this time the ball flew away. The match was now high and Partick’s Dario Zanatta was heading straight for Siegrist.

United’s Clark then reduced his shot after a Sporle cut before Miller seemed certain to score for Partick in the 34th minute only for Siegrist to save his toepoke.

A scathing 30-yard shot from Clark almost beat Fox to his near post, but the keeper did just enough to keep him from playing.

Clark then cut the Partick defense with a superb ball that made an opening for Shankland. The striker did not score that time but his shot was rejected by Fox for the corner which led to the opening goal in the 38th minute.

The free kick was taken by the left by Clark and Shankland nodded and headed into the net for goal number 22 for his club.

The Tangerines’ score was 2-0 just before half time when they cut Thistle. Shankland extended the ball to his left where Glass was waiting and the young midfielder sent a cross shot across the goal area and Sporle scored from a meter.

United was three points ahead of the hour and it was a fine goal from Shankland.

The Scottish international took possession of the ball on the left wing, crossed the front of Partick’s penalty area, then had a superb low shot in the net with the defenseless Fox.

He was there again after 66 minutes when he didn’t give Fox a chance with a vicious shot that almost opened the net and brought the score 4-0 for the Tannadice team.

Slightly boring, they lost a goal with just three minutes left when the former Dundee Miller man had a shot at home, but United fans continued to sing.

