advertisement

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump is delivering the latest touches on an Election Union speech of the year for figures to be high on drama, setting him face-to-face with Democratic opponents who embraced him but failed to expel him from office.

He will speak Tuesday night in the US House of Representatives, where in December Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic majority in the House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The big speech comes a day after Democrats in Iowa choose whom they want to face Trump as a Democratic presidential candidate in the Nov. 3 election, and the day before the Republican-led Senate is expected to acquit him of impeachment charges.

advertisement

Sandwicated between these two events, Trump’s speech is expected to make some references to efforts to remove him from office, advisers said.

At the same time, he will offer to work with his political opponents on issues such as lowering healthcare and drug prices and rebuilding infrastructure, they said.

“We’re really looking to deliver a very, very positive message,” Trump told reporters during a Super Bowl celebration at his West Palm Beach, Florida golf club.

But the president had high hopes for bipartisan co-operation this year, following a fierce divisive war, saying he doubted the Democrats would want to work with him.

“I’m not sure they can do it, to be honest. I think they just want to win and it doesn’t matter how they win,” Trump told the Fox network in a Sunday Super Bowl interview.

The speech is being attended by Democratic and Republican lawmakers from both the House and Senate, as well as VIP guests as cabinet secretaries and Supreme Court judges. Television audiences for last year’s speech were estimated at 47 million.

Given the ability to promote himself to many as he seeks re-election, some of his allies are concerned about his propensity to respond to his critics. They think he should not be blamed for the speech but rather try to move on.

“Just one time when the president can tell his story, and many people are listening,” said U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and close confidant of Trump.

“I think it would be smart not to talk about impeachment,” Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill. “If most people are willing to move on from impeachment, I hope he is too … I don’t think there’s a real reason to (talk about) him.”

Trump’s message on the campaign trail has been that he is the victim of a Democratic coup attempt.

“They want to cancel your votes and bring down the whole system of government,” he said at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday.

Aides say the subject of Trump’s speech is “The Great American Coming,” and that he will use it to emphasize the US economy, usually a predominant factor if the president wins re-election.

He will highlight trade deals with China and Mexico and Canada and say his policies are responsible for strengthening the US economy.

He is also expected to promote his efforts to restrict migrants from crossing the southern U.S. border, as well as national security movements such as his decision to kill Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani with an American drone attack.

Super Bowl viewers took a picture of another topic – criminal justice reform – in a Trump campaign ad featuring a tearful Alice Johnson thanking the president for serving her life sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

“I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least of us. Together, let’s KEEP GREAT AMERICA! “, Trump said in a tweet.

Republican strategist Ryan Williams said Trump has a political need to stress the economy in an effort to make more voters comfortable with his chaotic presidency.

“Feelings about Trump are deeply rooted. He must push issues like his trade deal and economy in order to persuade very few voters who are convinced. Emptiness cloud has distracted him from the things his campaign would want to stress, “Williams said. (Reporting by Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

advertisement