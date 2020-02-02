advertisement

Series 10 of the ITV Vera drama is now available for purchase on DVD and in streaming.

After the huge success of the award-winning actress from series nine, Brenda Blethyn donned her infamous pimp and hat to portray unconventional but brilliantly insightful detective chief inspector Vera Stanhope in scary feature-length episodes in the Northeast context.

Vera’s series 10 is made up of four standalone episodes, each of two hours, which are now available for purchase on DVD.

Get Vera series 10 on DVD now here

Stream or download Vera online

Alternatively, you can currently watch the latest episodes for free online and catch up via the ITV hub.

For past series, a set of Vera series 1 to 9 is available to order here.

Vera’s latest episodes are also available for download and online streaming via Amazon Prime Video or iTunes.

Along with Brenda Blethyn in the lead role, the cast of Vera Series 10 includes Kenny Doughty who returns as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy, who over the years has proven to be a solid and reliable partner for DCI Stanhope.

Vera’s team is completed by Jon Morrison who plays DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones who plays DC Mark Edwards, Ibinabo Jack who plays DC Jacqueline Williams and Paul Kaye who returns as pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue.

The four episodes making up series 10 are:

Episode 1 – Blood Will Tell

Episode 2 – Unexpected Parent

Episode 3 – Dirty

Episode 4 – The Escape Route

