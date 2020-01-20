advertisement

Venus Williams said she would love to play in double with sister Serena this year after stepping out of the first round of the Australian Open at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was a Deja Vu case for Venus, who lost 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 against 15-year-old Coco Gauff in the rematch of the memorable Wimbledon duel in 2019.

Venus was stunned by the American teenager at the All England Club last year, and the world’s 39-year-old former number 1 suffered the same fate in Melbourne.

However, her attention turned to the Olympic Games after losing to Margaret Court Arena.

“I would play in a perfect world every time. I love it,” said seven-time Grand Slam single champion Venus at her press conference.

When asked if she had teamed up with 23-time Major winner Serena Williams and if she had discussed the prospect with her sibling, Venus replied: “I mean, we’ll be there in the perfect world.

“If I am so blessed to be able to play again, it would be a great opportunity.”

Venus has won four Olympic gold medals, one singles in Sydney 2000 and three in partnership with Serena, while she has also won 14 double victories for women in slams.

“I had a lot of success in doubles,” she added. “That was a real highlight in my career.”

