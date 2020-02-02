advertisement

The SC Vipers currently hold a two-point lead at the top of the UPL. (PHOTO / Vipers SC)

Uganda Premier League

Vipers SC vs. Onduparaka FC

Sainte-Marie stadium, Kitende

Sunday 02-02-2020 at 4 p.m.

Vipers SC will host Onduparaka FC at St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Sunday afternoon.

The Venoms will be desperate for three points at the time of the match to strengthen their grip on first place.

Currently, they are two points ahead of KCCA FC, second, and know that winning will allow them to enjoy a healthy 5-point lead with 10 games left.

It will be Fred Kajoba’s second game in charge after replacing Edward Golola a little over a week ago.

His first was a 0-0 draw against Mbarara City FC and he will also want to impress his new employers with the win in his first home game.

The vipers are currently on three games without a win in all competitions.

A 1-0 loss to SC Villa was followed by a penalty shootout loss to Kajjansi United in the cup, followed by a draw with Mbarara.

Speaking before the game, Kajjoba said their whole goal was to Onduparaka and to make sure they win the league this season.

“Obviously the result at Bombo was not what we expected,” said former Bright Stars FC tactician quoted by Vipers.com.

“It was quite disappointing, but we are more optimistic for the match at Onduparaka.

“We are all focusing in one direction. Everything revolves around the league. We have to challenge it and win it. “

Fahad Bayo vacillated off the pitch during the 0-0 deadlock with the Ankole Lions but is able to cope with Onduparaka FC. Abraham Ndugwa and Allan Kayiwa were excluded from the match day team in Bombo on Tuesday, but the pair will be in contention. Halid Lwaliwa has not yet recovered from an injury and will therefore not be available. Geoffrey Wasswa should skipper the team, again, against the Caterpillars. Siraje Ssentamu is also doubtful but could be back for our next away game in Njeru, Jinja against Bul FC. Umar Kyebatala shook a fever that kept him away from the Mbarara City game and could be part of the match day team.

Onduparaka has had a decent season so far and starts the day in 4th gear.

Their last game saw them beat Busoga United FC 2-1 in what was the first win of the second round.

They had lost twice and shot each other in their first three games.

With players wishing to leave the Arua base and some succeeding in the transfer window that has just ended, the team is no longer the one whose neutrals have fallen in love.

The first meeting between the two teams ended 0-0 at Arua. However, the Vipers have won their three home games with Onduparaka since the first in 2017.

The other games to be played on Sunday at 4 p.m.

-Express FC against Mbarara City FC

-Wakiso Giants FC versus Bright Stars FC

-Proline FC against Kyetume FC

