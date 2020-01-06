advertisement

Venom’s Michelle Williams thanked her acceptance speech for Golden Globes for being the best actress in a limited series or a television film for her role in Fosse / Verdon for abortion.

After thanking ordinary suspects like her family Fosse / Verdon and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Williams went into a monologue thanking her for an abortion.

“When you hand this over to someone, you recognize the choices he makes as an actor from moment to moment, scene to scene, and day to day,” says Williams.

She continued, “But you also recognize the choices you make as a person: the education you completed, the education you were looking for, the hours you invested.”

Williams added: “I am grateful that the decisions I have made have been recognized, and I am also grateful that I live in our society at a time when there are decisions. Because as women and as girls, things can be done with ours Happen to bodies that are not our choice. “

“I did my best to live my life at my own discretion and not just a series of events that happened to me. But one where I can sit back and see my handwriting everywhere, sometimes messy and scribbling, sometimes carefully and precise, but one that I carved with my own hand, ”Williams continued.

She continues:

“I wouldn’t have been able to do that without a woman’s right to vote.”

Williams continued:

“Deciding when and with whom I want to have my children. When I felt supported and was able to reconcile our lives, because all mothers knew that the Libra must and will give our children a tip. “

Williams then thanked God for the abortion.

“Now I know that my decisions are different from yours, but thank God or whoever you pray that we live in a country based on the principle that I am free to live my beliefs and that you are free to live according to your faith. “

It then encourages people to vote.

“So women from 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do it in your own interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so similar to them. But don’t forget that we are the largest election body in this country. Let’s make it look more similar. “

Michelle Williams is currently filming Venom 2, which is expected to be released on October 2, 2020. The film is directed by Andy Serkis.

What do you think of her comments after winning the Golden Globes?

