VENICE – Hundreds of people in small rowing boats protested in front of Venice’s St. Mark’s Square on Sunday to denounce what they say is a proliferation of motor boats that have filled the waters of the city’s lagoon.

The protesters also targeted giant cruise ships that regularly sail near Venice, a UNESCO World Heritage site that has come under increasing strain from rising waters.

Critics say waves created by cruise ships and other large, motorized canal boats are destroying the foundations of the city, which regularly suffers from floods.

Protesters arrived in a small, traditional boat flotilla where rowers stand as they plow through the water.

“Stop the waves, stop the smog,” said a banner flying in the wind. “Shame on those who make waves,” read another with the Venetian dialect. “Watch out for the waves, they’re drowning us,” said a third.

Loved all over the world for its canals, historical architecture and art, Venice suffered a record-breaking flood in November, which left much of the city under water and threatened the famous St. Mark’s Basilica.

High tides have been blamed on climate change, but protesters say local authorities can do much more to protect the fragile city by banning large ships.

A decision was made in 2017 to avoid cruise lines, but it has yet to be approved as alternative mooring sites are underway. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

