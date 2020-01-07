advertisement

CARACAS – Venezuelan Legislative Chief Juan Guaido entered the congress hall on Tuesday after a tense standoff with incoming security forces after the ruling Socialist party decided on Sunday a rival parliamentary leadership.

Guaido had vowed to try to preside over Tuesday’s hearing anyway. Local television images showed Guaido arguing for half an hour with troops blocking access to the legislative building, but eventually allowed it and a handful of allied lawmakers to pass it.

But inside, a brief hearing led by Luis Parra – who was sworn in by President Nicolas Maduro’s allies as head of parliament on Sunday – was already over, according to Reuters witnesses.

The First Pledge on Sunday allowed Maduro to change the last major state institution that was out of his control, and seemed to mark a stumbling block in Washington’s efforts to remove it.

Parra, who was elected to congress in 2015, had been expelled from the opposition first Justice Party in late 2019 on corruption charges, which he has denied.

Dozens of countries, including the United States, denounced Parah’s appointment as illegal and said they continued to recognize Guaido as the speaker of parliament and Venezuela’s rightful president.

On Sunday, soldiers with rebel shields blocked Guaido from entering parliament for what was expected to be his re-election. After swearing in money, Guaido held a special session elsewhere, in which 100 lawmakers backed his bid. The legislature has 167 seats.

Guaido has pledged to preside over Tuesday’s legislative session despite what he called the “Parra parliamentary coup”.

Parra has rejected that description and said in a Twitter post: “We came to save parliament from destruction.”

Guaido was elected congressman in January 2019 and called on the Venezuelan constitution to assume an interim presidency, denouncing Maduro as a usurper who had secured re-election in a widely regarded 2018 fraudulent vote.

So far, Maduro has curbed Guaido’s challenge, keeping control of the armed forces and tightening the buzz around opposition lawmakers. More than 30 of Guaido’s congressional allies are in hiding, in jail or in exile.

Parra’s new policy agenda focuses on reducing conflict with the government. Maduro was quick to celebrate his oath, underscoring a “rebellion” among opposition lawmakers.

Parra said on Monday his priority was to establish a new electoral council to chair free and fair elections.

Tuesday’s session, he said, will debate proposals to tackle widespread gasoline shortages, the freedom of political prisoners and increasing workers’ wages. The session began around 10am local time (1400 GMT) and had ended before 11am.

(Reporting by Angus Berwick, Mayela Armas, Vivian Sequera, Corina Pons and Brian Ellsworth Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Brian Ellsworth, Rosalba O’Brien and Bernadette Baum)

