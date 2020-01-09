advertisement

CARACAS – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Thursday urged the European Union to officially label “blood gold” the precious metal mined informally in the country’s southern jungles as it seeks to step up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro’s government .

The Maduro government since 2016 has backed artisanal mining in the Venezuelan Amazon to bring in revenue amid an economic crisis, an effort that expanded as Washington increased sanctions aimed at forcing the ruling Socialist Party out of power.

The initiative has been criticized by environmental activists and rights groups for mercury-contaminating ponds and inciting massacres as gangs fight for territory.

In an interview with Reuters, Guaido said the EU should use a label to curtail the Venezuelan gold trade, the way the “blood diamond” campaign of the 1990s targeted diamond sales that financed the armed conflict in Africa.

“I think Europe can take steps in this direction by not allowing the (Venezuelan) gold trade in Europe … and clearly labeling it ‘blood gold’,” Guaido said.

“What is it used for in Venezuela? To fund irregular (armed) groups,” he said, referring to Colombian guerrillas who are increasingly present near gold mining operations.

The United States, along with the EU and more than 50 other countries, recognize Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela. In 2019, Washington expanded its sanctions program against Maduro in hopes of pushing his government out of power.

But Maduro is hanging on, lifting sanctions on the country’s OPEC oil industry with the help of allied Russia and through the sale of gold produced by artesian miners, who are often linked to organized crime.

The Trump administration’s sanctions already prohibit U.S. individuals and companies from trading Venezuelan gold, some of which has been sold to Turkey – another Maduro ally.

A Guaido representative in September said the Maduro government was selling gold in Europe to circumvent sanctions.

The EU has imposed sanctions on top Venezuelan officials and blocked arms sales to the Maduro government but has not specifically banned the gold trade.

The press office for the European External Action Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Reuters interview was Guaido’s first with foreign media after Maduro’s security forces tried unsuccessfully to prevent him from being re-elected as head of the opposition earlier this week.

On Sunday, Maduro’s allies tried to install an opposition leader and a group of lawmakers after security forces moved to block Guaido and his supporters from entering parliament.

“We will do everything possible to continue doing our jobs,” Guaido said, referring to parliament.

WARNING TOWARDS ELECTRICAL FOREIGN LOANS

Guaido also said lawmakers were abandoning efforts to fund energy infrastructure through a loan from the CAF regional development bank, with lawmakers now seeking various mechanisms to ease the country’s chronic outages.

The proposal had included the CAF providing $ 350m in funding to be overseen by the United Nations. The plan was widely criticized as expensive and impractical, and raised concerns that the Maduro government would ultimately influence the use of funds.

“There are alternative mechanisms that do not include raising the country’s debt and at a lower cost,” Guaido said.

CAF and the UN office in Venezuela did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Outages have undermined everything from routine trading to hospital emergency rooms. Particularly affected has been the western state of Zulia, where citizens routinely spend 12 hours without power. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Vivian Sequera; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

