CARACAS – Venezuelan security forces allowed US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido to enter the legislative palace Tuesday amid a showdown for control of parliament after the ruling Socialist party installed its rival congressional chief.

Guaido, who was re-elected Sunday to a second one-year term as head of the opposition-held congress, had vowed to preside over Tuesday’s opening session after security forces blocked him from the building over the weekend to allow socialist lawmakers to swear on their speakers.

Images of local television early Tuesday showed Guaido arguing for half an hour with troops holding riot shields who again blocked access to the legislative building but eventually allowed him to push through them.

“This is not a barrack. This is the home of the laws,” Guaido told the soldiers blocking his entrance. “The military does not have to decide who can enter the law room.”

But inside, a brief hearing led by Luis Parra – who had been sworn in by President Nicolas Maduro’s allies as head of parliament on Sunday – was already over, according to Reuters witnesses.

The First Pledge on Sunday allowed Maduro to change the last major state institution that was out of his control, and seemed to mark a stumbling block in Washington’s efforts to remove it.

Gambling marked an escalation in Maduro’s crackdown on the opposition, whose main international ally – the Trump administration – has so far been unsuccessful in its one-year bid to oust Maduro through economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

Opposition Leader Juan Guaido is sworn in as the newly elected President of the National Assembly during the first session of the National Assembly which was conducted despite a power outage following controversial incidents during the vote on the new authorities on January 5 to January 7, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela.

Edilzon Gamez / Getty Images

US Special Envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams said Monday that Washington was preparing new sanctions to increase pressure on Caracas. But Maduro’s move suggests he does not expect major repercussions from the United States, though the government has dropped actions – like the arrest of Guaido – that could provoke a tougher response.

“We have once again suffered a loss of imperialism,” Socialist Party deputy leader Diosdado Cabello said in his talk show Monday night.

Parra, who was elected to congress in 2015, had been expelled from the opposition first Justice Party in late 2019 on corruption charges, which he has denied.

Dozens of countries, including the United States, denounced Parah’s appointment as illegal and said they continued to recognize Guaido as the speaker of parliament and Venezuela’s rightful president.

On Sunday, after soldiers prevented Guaido from entering parliament, he held a special session elsewhere, in which 100 lawmakers backed his bid, despite Parra’s previous oath. The legislature has 167 seats.

Opposition leader and National Assembly re-elected president Juan Guaido sit on the roof of his car to see where the buses are carrying opposition lawmakers after their entrance is blocked by national police for attending the first session of the Assembly National after incident discussions during voting for new authorities January 5 to January 7, 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela.

Carolina Cabral / Getty Images

Guaido had vowed to preside over Tuesday’s legislative session, despite what he described as “the first parliamentary coup.” Parra has declined to comment, saying he wants to end clashes with the Maduro government. “We came to save parliament from destruction,” he said on Twitter.

After security forces opened the gates to allow him to pass, Guaido stayed in command and sang Venezuela’s national anthem with allies. Electricity rushed to the room, and state television – which had broadcast footage of Parr’s session – broke away from the congress.

“Here, people are responsible,” the lawmakers called as Guaido entered.

Guaido was elected congressman in January 2019 and called on the Venezuelan constitution to assume an interim presidency, denouncing Maduro as a usurper who had secured re-election in a widely regarded 2018 fraudulent vote.

So far, Maduro has curbed Guaido’s challenge, keeping control of the armed forces and tightening the buzz around opposition lawmakers. More than 30 of Guaido’s congressional allies are in hiding, in jail or in exile.

Guaido has also lost support as Maduro-weary Venezuelans lose patience with his flaming movement. It remains to be seen whether his defiant response to Maduro’s action could galvanize his supporters, who came out of the hundreds of thousands to protest against Maduro early last year.

Parra’s new policy agenda focuses on reducing conflict with the government. Maduro was quick to celebrate his oath, underscoring a “rebellion” among opposition lawmakers.

Parra said on Monday his priority was to establish a new electoral council to chair free and fair elections.

His brief hearing included a debate on proposals to tackle widespread gasoline shortages. The session began at around 10am and ended within an hour.

– Reporting by Angus Berwick, Mayela Armas, Vivian Sequera, Corina Pons and Brian Ellsworth Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom Brown

