advertisement

CARACAS – The Venezuelan government on Sunday used troops to block lawmakers from re-electing opposition leader Juan Guaido as congressional chief, allowing the ruling Socialist Party to hand over a recently expelled lawmaker to the post.

Gambling was dismissed as a shame by opposition leaders and an official in Washington who accused President Nicolas Maduro of controlling congress – the only major state institution not controlled by his allies.

The installation of lawmaker Luis Parra as the new congressional chief could help Maduro bypass Guaido, who ran a 2019 opposition base to take over an interim presidency that has been recognized by more than 50 countries.

advertisement

“We warn the world that the Maduro regime is seeking to carry out a parliamentary coup with (the Socialist Party) and swear in the leadership of the National Assembly against the will of the parliamentary majority,” tweeted opposition lawmaker Carlos Valero.

Lawmakers trying to get closer to Congress on Sunday told Reuters they had to go through the next five checkpoints of police and National Guard troops, where officials would slowly review their credentials and at each stage refuse to allow some of them.

Socialist lawmakers in the early afternoon took control of the session and appointed Parra as the new congressional chief, according to a Reuters witness.

They later said this was justified by the absence of lawmakers including Guaido, who in a video is shown unsuccessfully trying to climb a fence in the palace before being pushed back by troops.

Opposition leaders said lawmakers would re-elect Guaido in a separate legislative session at the headquarters of a local newspaper, paving the way for two separate Venezuelan parliaments with competing claims for legality.

CONFUSED MELEE

Following a confused brawl on the floor of parliament, an exposed vote was held through a show of hands, but without counting each individual vote, as required by parliamentary regulations, according to a Reuters witness.

Venezuelan state television did not broadcast the vote.

It resumed live coverage amid an impromptu swearing-in ceremony for Parra, who was expelled last year by the opposition Justice First party for allegedly helping to tarnish the reputation of a businessman linked to the Maduro government.

Parra denies the allegations. Since his expulsion from First Justice, he has been fiercely critical of Guaido’s leadership. He and other lawmakers also involved in the corruption scandal have described themselves as “rebels”.

“We announced this morning before entering the legislative palace that the MPs’ rebellion … would be clearly stated,” Parra said Sunday in comments broadcast on state television.

A State Department official wrote via Twitter that the United States will continue to support Guaido as the country’s legitimate leader.

“@JGuaido remains the # Venezuelan interim president under his constitution,” wrote Michael Kozak, assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

“The morning session of the National Assembly lacked a legal quorum. There was no vote.”

Guaido’s claim for interim presidency rested on his position as president of the opposition-held National Assembly. He argued that Maduro’s re-election for 2018 was misleading, meaning that the presidency was free and that the constitution dictated that the head of parliament should take responsibility temporarily. (Reporting by Mayela Armas and Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker)

advertisement