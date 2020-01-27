advertisement

A Liberal arms ban petition has just amassed over 100,000 signatures. Petition E2341 is a petition against the prohibition of “military-style assault rifles.” The petition was initiated by Alberta resident Bradley Manysiak.

With over 100,000 signatures, the petition is the second largest in Canadian history.

E-petitions can be open for 30, 60, 90 or 120 days for signature based on what the petitioner prefers. The petitions receive a government response within 45 days of their opening. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair is overseeing the “acquisition program”, which estimates Blair could cost anywhere from $ 400m to $ 600m.

The petition is sponsored by MP Glen Motz who told The Millennial Mill, “I am always pleased to help Canadians express their concerns, especially in a policy so wrong as the Liberals’ wrong approach to firearms policy that ignore criminals and instead focuses on law-abiding Canadian firearms owners.It is unfortunate that tens of thousands of Canadians feel ignored, mistreated and even demonized by Liberals, to the extent that even this the requisite requirement. “

“Canadians expect policies that focus on banning criminals, gangs and the flow of illegal weapons into Canada, not policies that attack law-abiding Canadian firearms owners,” Motz added.

“Canadians want clear and honest policies based on evidence and evidence. But the Liberal gun weapons proposals clarify that they intend to ignore the evidence and will pursue public safety policies that do nothing to make Canadians safer. “

Blair’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Mill Mill. His office was asked what the minister’s response is to over 100,000 Canadians calling on the government to drop what many experts see as a completely ineffective move to curb gun violence. Blair was also asked about the letter from Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski to him opposing the gun ban (Powlowski has since withdrawn the letter) and the Winnipeg police constable calling the ban “meaningless”.

“When we seize weapons, guns are always nearly 100% in the possession of people who have no legal right to own them. They are almost always stolen or illegally seized,” Const said. Rob Carver. “I just don’t see how a 27-year veteran, like adding another layer of law will make a difference, anywhere in this country.”

In Powlowski’s letter to Blair he wrote: “Over the past three months, I have heard a wide variety of views on this proposed ban. I believe it is my role to ensure that these views are drawn to your attention for consideration. “

“Given that there is currently no legal designation for a military-style ‘assault rifle’ in Canada, some community members I have spoken to are skeptical that a ban based on the term would make sense as a coherent policy for firearms, “the letter continued.

In an interview with the CBC in the summer of 2018, Blair said most of the gun crime was committed by illegal weapons smuggled by the US and he was skeptical of the gun ban that was effective in combating gun crime. His position changed drastically as soon as he was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as minister of public security.

The Millennial Post also reached out to Tracey Wilson, who is a gun rights advocate from the Canadian Coalition for Fire Rights.

“The E2341 parliamentary petition is currently the second most signed petition in Canadian history. If we had another 27k that missed step 2 we would be in first place. There is still more time, so I’m sure we will exceed previous records, “Wilson said.

“This is positive evidence that Canadians not only oppose the ban on legal weapons but the undemocratic use of the OIC to do it. I believe the reason for circumventing the ordinary parliamentary process is the Liberals know they do not have the necessary support. are dependent on other parties to adopt legislation in their current state of a weakened minority. “

“There are two main reasons why law enforcement, every credible expert, and Canadians in general oppose these measures; 1) they know that the RCMP has not licensed vetting for the gun owners to be targeted, its criminals and gangs. 2) billions of dollars of the taxpayers they will spend could have been better allocated to at-risk youth and community programs, law enforcement and technology at the border to prevent illegal smuggling. “Wilson said.

She added, “This will fall as one of the Liberal Party’s biggest failures and we are all its victims.”

A large proportion of signatures have come from Ontario with 35,533. Alberta had 21,753 signatories and B.C. there were 18,930.

