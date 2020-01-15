advertisement

CARACAS – Armed civilians attacked a convoy of vehicles carrying Venezuelan opposition politicians to hold a congress Wednesday, backing recent efforts under President Nicolas Maduro to stop opposition leader Juan Guaido from leading parliament.

A crowd of men hit cars with traffic cones and daggers, breaking the rear window of a car, according to a video recorded by an opposition member from inside the vehicle. The caravan then left, drawn by some motorbike individuals.

Guaido’s spokesman said four opposition politicians were in the vehicles, including Carlos Berrizbeitia, Guaido’s second congressional vice president. No one was injured.

On January 5, troops blocked Guaido from entering the congress, and the Socialist Party declared allied lawmaker Luis Parra as speaker of parliament, allowing Maduro to seize control of a Venezuelan institution outside his control.

Opposition lawmakers in a separate plenary that day re-elected Guaido to a second term as speaker of the National Assembly, and he later returned to the legislative palace to hold the session. Guaido has called Parras, who defended the opposition after embracing a corruption scandal in December, “a traitor”.

Guaido will instead hold the scheduled parliamentary session Wednesday in the Caracas suburb of El Hatillo, the National Assembly said on Twitter.

“We will not risk the lives of our lawmakers,” Carlos Prosperi, one of the lawmakers in the vehicles, told reporters after the attack.

Diosdado Cabello, head of the Constituent Assembly, a separate government-controlled legislature, welcomed the attack during a hearing, calling the opposition “crazy” and “over.”

“I feel proud because this is a group that defends these spaces that belong to the Bolivarian Revolution,” Cabello said, referring to the socialist movement first started by Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chavez. As he spoke, other pro-government lawmakers chanted “Homeland must be protected”.

The US Treasury on Monday imposed sanctions on Pare and six of his allies and said they “tried to block the democratic process in Venezuela.” Parra condemned the sanctions as a foreign nation interfering with the affairs of the assembly.

Last January, Washington recognized Guaido as the head of Venezuela’s legal state and began restoring diplomatic sanctions and pressure to try to oust Maduro. Guaido calls Maduro a usurper for securing re-election in a widely regarded fraudulent 2018 vote.

However, a year later, Maduro remains in power, backed by the military, as well as Russia, China and Cuba. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Vivian Sequera Writing by Angus Berwick Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)

