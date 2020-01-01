advertisement

CARACAS – Major League Baseball (MLB) -related players will take part in the upcoming Venezuelan play-offs, the country’s baseball championship said, after receiving an exemption from US sanctions aimed at ousting the President. socialist Nicolas Maduro.

In August, the MLB banned major and minor league players from participating in the local LVBP league pending authorization from the U.S. government. The US Treasury Department granted a sanctions license allowing US individuals to conduct transactions with the LVBP earlier in December.

“The LVBP board of directors announced that players affiliated with the MLB system were approved to participate in January,” the championship said in a statement posted on its website late Tuesday.

Baseball is extremely popular in the South American country. Major league teams often recruit Venezuelan star players who then work on minor league systems. They often return home to play in the LVBP during the off-MLB season, but this year’s season started late and attendance has dropped due to a lack of top-tier players.

Washington’s sanctions on Venezuela have failed to topple Maduro. MLB’s decision to ban players was the most high-profile example of how sanctions prompted US companies to ban doing business with Venezuelan private entities that had not been clearly sanctioned.

After receiving sanctions relief last month, the MLB sent its member clubs a notice saying players could play for six of the eight teams. Two teams, the Tigres de Aragua and the Navegantes de Magallanes, were exempt from the Treasury sanctions exemption without explanation.

The league was also trying to secure sanctions exemptions for Tigres and Navegantes, according to a source close to the LVBP who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The LVBP regular season is over, but six teams – including the Navegantes de Magallanes – will advance to the playoffs, which begin this month. (Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by David Gregorio)

