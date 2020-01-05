advertisement

CARACAS – The Venezuelan government on Sunday announced that a dissident opposition lawmaker was the new leader of congress, an action opposition leaders said amounted to a “parliamentary coup” by President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Opposition lawmakers had expected Sunday to re-elect Juan Guaido as congressional leader, but security forces placed barricades in downtown Caracas that blocked some lawmakers from reaching the legislative palace.

Legislator Luis Parra, who was recently expelled from the opposition Justice First party for the corruption allegations he denies, appeared on state television participating in what appeared to be an impromptu swearing-in ceremony.

State television news complaints later described him as the new congressional head.

Guaido’s press team said the move was illegal because there were not enough lawmakers present to hold a vote.

Guaido last year assumed a temporary interim presidency after denouncing Maduro’s re-election for 2018 as fraud, gaining recognition of the United States and most Latin American countries.

Maduro, who has the backing of allies including Russia and China, denounces him as a puppet of the United States. (Reporting by Mayela Armas and Brian Ellsworth; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)

