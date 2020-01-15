advertisement

In a shocking move, the Vegas Golden Knights separated from head coach Gerard Gallant. They replace him with the former head coach of San Jose Sharks, Peter DeBoer.

Coaches have been fired at a ridiculous rate this season. On Wednesday, January 15th, six coaches were ordered to pack their bags. And now it’s seven since Vegas Golden Knights broke up with head coach Gerard Gallant. Surprisingly, they replace him with former opponent Peter DeBoer, who used to train the San Jose Sharks.

DeBoer will strengthen his fourth NHL team as head coach. He has also coached the Florida Panthers (2008-11), New Jersey Devils (2011-15) and Sharks (2015-19). DeBoer was released as the Sharks’ head coach in December.

For the Golden Knights, this fire comes at an interesting time for several reasons. First, Gallant was to be the Pacific Division head coach at the All-Star Game. This is not the first time that something strange has happened around the All-Star game since John Scott was elected captain of the Pacific Division but then switched to the Montreal Canadiens.

It will be interesting to see what happens now. Will DeBoer be the Pacific Division coach? Can the NHL Gallant really coach the Pacific Division? This kind of thing is rare because division coaches in the all-star game come from the team that has the best record in each division.

Second, the Golden Knights lose in four games. Is Vegas trying to save her season? Does your season need to be saved at all? If so, it is difficult to blame Gallant. The Golden Knights had various injuries. Forward Jon Marchessault and defender Nate Schmidt both missed an important time.

Third, I’m not entirely sure whether the problems with the Golden Knights are related to coaching. Your roster is faulty and it’s not Gallant’s fault. The Golden Knights lost a few players this summer, including Nikita Gusev and Colin Miller. They are also in a terrible cap situation, which has further limited the depth of the knights.

DeBoer is a fascinating addition to the Golden Knights. The sharks and knights have a long history, and this year’s encounters have done nothing to extinguish this fire. DeBoer is a good trainer, but there’s a reason the sharks fired him. He is a good defensive trainer, maybe he can help the Golden Knights solve some of their defensive problems. But if Gallant couldn’t fix it, I’m not sure DeBoer can do it.

