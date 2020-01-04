advertisement

Golden Knights goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury will spend the next NHL All-Star Game, choosing instead to rest and prepare for the remainder of the season.

Wasghington Capital captain Alex Ovechkin was the first player to decline an invitation.

Vancouver Canucks goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom was named to the Pacific roster list at Fleury’s place and will make his All-Star debut. In 28 games a season, the 29-year-old has a record of 14-11-3, with a save percentage of 917 and a shutout.

Any healthy player who chooses to miss the All-Star game will be suspended one game, but Fleury, 35, apparently has the support of the team.

“While the appointment to the NHL All-Star Game is a tremendous honor, the Golden Knights and Marc-Andre Fleury have decided that Marc-Andre will be invited to this year,” the team sent a message on Twitter.

Veteran Fleury, who was the overall pick no. 1 of the 2003 NHL Draft, has a 17-8-3 record with an average of 2.76 goals, an average of 0.912 saves and two shutouts.

The NHL All-Star weekend will be held January 24-25 in St. Louis.

