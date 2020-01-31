advertisement

Sunday’s Super Bowl winner between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is a bit of a hassle for Las Vegas casinos, with a big jackpot awaiting them as long as it’s a low-scoring affair. uneven.

While the majority of bets will not be made until near the start, the current model is not expected to change which means it will be a balanced game for bookmakers with most of the tickets backing the bosses, but the bigger players in the 49ers.

“When all is said and done, I don’t think it will matter who wins the match,” Jay Kornegay, executive vice president of racing and sports operations at Westgate SuperBook, told Reuters in a telephone interview.

What is likely to determine how many casinos make the biggest US sports event is whether the combined score, or the oversight of two of the NFL’s two most powerful offenses, is greater or greater. less than 54.5.

Considering the Chiefs take pride in one of the best hurdles in Patrick Mahomes while the 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will emerge from a four-touchdown performance, a repeat of last year’s record-breaking Super Bowl with low scores seems unlikely .

“We’re going to need them under, as typical betting patterns are popping up and people are playing,” Kornegay said. “In fact about 83% of all tickets in total (the result) have been finished and we expect it to continue at the weekend.”

Kornegay also said that proposing bets, like deciding whether a peep will return for a touchdown touch or whether there will be a two-point conversion, account for about 65% of Westgate’s Supergate tack.

With such a large amount dedicated to proposing bets, Kornegay said casinos will be better served if the game does not produce much in the form of uncertain slots, but is more of a straightforward matter.

“We don’t want a dull game like we saw last year,” Kornegay said, referring to the New England Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

“We just don’t want a lot of madness to happen during the game because whenever those kinds of things happen, I can guarantee you we’re losing money.”

The sports betters won $ 145.9 million in Nevada in last year’s Super Bowl, which was 8% below the record $ 158.6 million paid in the 2018 NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots, who have played in four of the five Super The last bowels.

Kornegay thinks all ingredients are firmly set for Nevada casinos to accept a record glove, or the total amount of bets placed.

“We have a marquee match, two really loyal fans and no one has the Patriots fatigue,” Kornegay said.

“Plus the economy is very strong, which always reflects on the Super Bowl handle, so you have some very positive factors going into this game that all point to another record holder in the Super Bowl.” (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

