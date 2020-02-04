advertisement

Despite the sound, “O’cado” is not a venerable Irish name. As I was told, it is short for “avocado” which has become Irish from the Gaelic owner. Which is memorable, if a little curious.

And probably more curious than the kitchen O’cadoThis is what we’re going to get to know as classic vegan cuisine – meatless dishes that are mostly made from vegetables, but with a bit of artificial meat creations for the needy.

advertisement

I recently had a nice chat with the bartender about the various benefits of the Impossible Burger listed under “Tacos & Sandwiches”. She found it a remarkable and delicious creation. I said it’s certainly tasty enough, but it’s also kind of creepy because the Impossible Burger looks like beef and tastes like beef (as long as it’s covered with lots of toppings and the like). Meat juices seem to be running out.

I found that as a vegan, I don’t want to pretend to eat meat. I would celebrate the joys of vegetables. She said it’s great to have a choice. (And we didn’t even come up with the questionable health value of the Impossible Burger, which is less good for you than for beef. But in the middle of a sociable lunch I didn’t want to be scary. I also liked an Anderson Valley Amber Ale much too well. )

But the menu does indeed offer many vegan alternatives for the needy. Vegan house bacon. Vegan smoked Gouda. Vegan blue cheese dressing. Vegan parmesan. Vegan cashew queso. Vegan pork (made from jackfruit). Vegan aioli. Vegan ice cream. None of my suggestions are really bad – artificial food technology has gotten pretty good over the years.

But as I said, I don’t quite understand the need from an aesthetic point of view. On the other hand, there are Chinese vegetarian restaurants in the city, where dozens of animal proteins are replicated with soy and seitan. So … I think I have to come up with the program. Vegan alternatives are probably the future of eating.

Regarding the current state of food at O’cado, the menu is easy to negotiate, with lots of tasty options – tasty for both vegans and non-vegans … as long as you don’t have Jones for animal protein. Among the starters, the buffalo cauliflower is crispy as it should be. And frankly, cauliflower works just as well as chicken wings, maybe even better when it comes to seasoning buffaloes. The chimichurri fries are snappy and have a sauce that is less spicy than more spicy.

Spicy falafel bites are a clever idea – essentially mini falafel, deep-fried to crispy, served with a hummus sprinkled with jalapeños. It is a dish that goes very well with the handful of cold draft beer on the menu and the second handful of bottled beer. If you are in the mood for a massive hot Old Rasputin Imperial Stout on the north coast, you understand. The alcohol content of 9.0 vol .-% is almost twice as high as with other beers and much higher than with the numerous wines.

However, if you start pushing back too many high octane beers, you may never get to the rest of the menu. Alternatively, you can order everything in the rest of the menu. This is how beer can be. There’s a section of toasts, four of them topped with butternut squash and vegan ricotta, avocado with za’atar, white beans and beets, and the oriental hot pepper dip called Muhamarra, as well as walnuts and pomegranates. Which can be unique for O’cado.

Vegan avocado tacos in o’cado (photo by Merrill Shindler)

Vegan Nachos at O’cado (Photo by Merrill Shindler)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Salad with sliced ​​cherry tomatoes and cucumbers in o’cado (photo by Merrill Shindler)

O’cado is a casual vegan café amidst many culinary options on Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks. (Photo by Merrill Shindler)



No main courses are served at O’cado. Instead, there are sumptuous salads, various tacos, and a couple of sandwiches. The Quinoa Tabouli continues the Mediterranean orientation of the dishes. (It is also a reminder that Israel has the highest percentage of vegans of all nations. Why not in a country with falafel, tabouli and hummus?) There is an unorthodox Caesar made from kale and Romaine, and avocado – what helps with creams quality of caesar dressing, and seems to me to be a very fine idea.

And although I have my problems with the Impossible Burger, I have no problem with the great falafel burger or the perfect avocado tacos, served with a coleslaw with onion and poppy flavor, and a coriander and lime cream.

For dessert there is also vegan ice cream – carob and o’ cherries. The big irony, of course, is that Ireland, along with the British Isles, is sadly famous for the low amount of vegetables in its kitchen. In this case, an Irish owner decided that vegetables are the way to go. And it’s done … Oh, good!

Merrill Shindler is a Los Angeles freelance restaurant critic. Email him at mreats@aol.com.

O’cado

Rating: 3 stars

Address: 14568 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks

Information: 818-380-0005, www.ocadola.com

Kitchen: Vegan Eclectic

When: Daily lunch and dinner

Details: Beer and wine; Reservations helpful

The atmosphere: Casual, cheerful vegan café amidst many culinary options on Ventura Boulevard west of Van Nuys, which offers a colorful selection of meatless dishes that are so good that you don’t miss the animal proteins.

Prices: Approximately $ 18 per person

Recommended dishes: O’Crab Cakes ($ 11), Spicy Nachos ($ 15), Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower ($ 12), Chimichurri Fries ($ 7), Mediterranean Duo ($ 13), Spicy Falafel Bites ($ 11), Brussels Sprouts ($ 12) ), 4 toasts ($ 9 – $ 11, 6 salads ($ 12 to $ 15), 3 tacos ($ 13), 5 sandwiches ($ 13 to $ 18)

Cards: MC, V

advertisement