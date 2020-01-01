advertisement

If you want to eat less meat (or no meat at all) in your New Year’s resolution, let us refer you to some of our local places to enjoy vegan and vegan meals.

When we left 2019 behind us, we were grateful for more and more restaurants where the meatless didn’t content themselves with a sad salad or cobbled together a few side dishes and had to take the whole table with our side dishes just to get full. Our Vegan Eats series aims to celebrate and introduce these places, and we are always looking for more.

And because we know that many New Year’s resolutions are about eating less or no meat, we’re going to start in 2020 by sharing our five most popular vegan places we’ve slaughtered in the past year. They are not listed in any particular order.

Eat Vegetables, Delray Beach:

The boss and owner Jade Mason had a guiding principle for her sunny restaurant, which was hidden in a Delray mall – to make vegetable food decadent and delicious enough, even for the meat eaters among us. And it delivers with sticky, messy sandwiches like The Pilgrim, the classic Thanksgiving on a roll with filling, cranberry sauce and vegan chicken, the loaded double patty smash burger and the vegan Ruben. I am tempted to say that it is not your mother’s Ruben, but since my mother ate mine it is. (335 E Linton Blvd., Delray Beach)

Cafe Sapori, West Palm Beach:

The best surprise of 2019 was that this Italian main course offers a full vegan menu, from starters to desserts. La Bruschetta is one of our favorites because we like chic carbohydrates; the Risotto Al Porcini, because vegans should also try creamy, delicious rice dishes and the rich, caper-filled La Caponata. (205 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach)

The new vegan, Delray Beach:

The whole place just feels warm, from the smile of the owners, the Jones family, to the accessibility of the menu to the friendly way that both newbies and experienced vegans get to know meatless treats they may not have imagined. Our favorites: Corey’s Rice filled with falafel, named after drummer and cousin Corey Jones, and roast chicken based on jackfruit. (528 NE 2 St., Delray Beach)

Darbster, West Palm Beach:

The newly renovated canal side restaurant is one of the earliest vegan restaurants in the county and continues to impress. Come for wine and beer happy hour for two and enjoy daily specials or staple foods such as palm cakes (good enough for Maryland-born crabcake lovers) and pastry-packed Wellington. (8020 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach)

Avocado Grill, West Palm Beach:

The Avocado Grill in downtown West Palm is another non-vegan restaurant with a full vegan menu. Check out the ginger-lime guacamole! Look at the curry cauliflower! Groove on the grilled avocado wedges! We have as many menu-based alliterations as there are dishes! Give us a try! (125 Datura St., West Palm Beach)

