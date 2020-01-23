advertisement

If you’re a die-hard carnivore or a passionate hunter, it may be hard to imagine life without meat, but vegan hunters have shown on social media how much fun you can have when living the plant-based lifestyle.

There are thousands of people who have decided to stop using animal products in this veganuary, and although it fights bacon and eggs in the morning or orders a box of chicken nuggets after a long evening, everyone’s trials should be commended.

For some, however, the thought of a dinner without meat is not the one they want to understand. It is anything but unusual. Some people are raised with roast chicken, hot lamb pots, and steak pies, and it’s no secret that old habits die hard.

However, a change in diet is not impossible, as the 32-year-old Dusty, the “vegan cowboy”, has shown. Read below how he integrated “hunting” into his vegan lifestyle:

As his nickname suggests, Dusty was born and raised with animals. He grew up on farmland north of Portland, Oregon.

Dusty’s grandfather was a butcher and his neighbors were “typical farmers”. The cowboy and entrepreneur told UNILAD that until a few years ago he was the “most rooted carnivore in the world” – someone for whom veganism “didn’t even show up in the realm of opportunity”.

All of this changed when Dusty decided to change his eating habits to improve his personal well-being and to combat the chronic depression and anxiety he experienced during a “dark time” in his life.

The 32-year-old said about his move to veganism:

The switch to a plant-based diet helped me a lot.

I am happy to say that it has helped me on all fronts and that I will not be returning anytime soon. I also know that everyone can do it if I can!

I’ve been plant-based and blessed for two years now. Not a greenhorn, but still young and strong.

As an advocate of veganism, Dusty decided to question stereotypes of veganism by nicknamed “The Vegan Cowboy” and posting pictures and videos of his life as a vegan “hunter”.

The 32-year-old believes that vegans are often portrayed as “condemning, angry activists”. Stigmatization that can be triggered by pictures of suffering or dead animals on social media in order to gain compassion or to shame people to avoid meat.

At the same time, he believes that the idea of ​​masculinity is excluded from veganism, since stereotypes portray “male” people as apathetic; People who may not care to see a dead animal, or who may be proud of what hunters often do when they kill.

To combat stereotypes without “demonizing” or judging someone, Dusty publishes his full-fledged vegan “hunter” photos to present himself as a “tough guy with empathy and kindness”.

My goal with vegan hunting pictures is to avoid feeling bad because you are not vegan, but to find a common ground and have fun wherever masculinity and empathy can collide.

Then when the time comes and you might want to try a plant burger or dig a dairy, it doesn’t seem like a difficult decision because in reality it is easy and not a big deal.

Dusty isn’t the only vegan “hunter”, and the cowboy hopes the pictures will help make lifestyle more accessible. He admitted that in his first year as a vegan, he hesitated to call himself a vegan, fear of being judged.

Dusty told UNILAD how he promotes lifestyle:

I support the vegan occasions, but I find that humor is a much better medium for communication than the terrible pictures of suffering animals that have to find their way into your feed.

You can catch more flies with vegan honey than with vinegar.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that in the U.S. alone, 9.59 billion land animals were slaughtered for food in 2018. Hunters contribute significantly to this number. Over 100 million animals are killed in the United States each year.

According to the BBC, the number of people who go hunting in the United States is falling, although last year there were still 15 million American hunters looking for a destination in the wild. The pastime is not necessary for life. It’s just a hobby that some people enjoy, whether they see it as a challenge or as a contribution to conservation.

Dusty, however, pointed out that veganism does not necessarily mean giving up shooting – he was openly depicted with guns – he just emphasized that he “doesn’t want to kill more than a few fruits”.

Dusty admitted that hunting allows people to be more aware of what it means to live and eat meat, although he said it ‘shit’ that some people have a desire to kill animals.

Personally, I will continue my hunt in the garden. I’m only here to point out that you love guns and can blow things up without hurting anything.

After a successful revision of his eating habits a few years ago, the entrepreneur is confident that everyone can do the same if they dare to.

Vegan options are becoming more accessible as supermarkets offer a wide range of vegetable options and fast food chains that add more meat-free products to their menus. More than half a million people have tried Veganuary since its official inception in 2014, and 98% of respondents said they would recommend the challenge to a friend.

Dusty praised challenges like Veganuary and encouraged people to start making small changes. He pointed out that once you get an idea of ​​the vegan lifestyle, it can be easier to stick to it.

I would encourage everyone to at least try. Even if you only do without red meat to begin with, it makes a big difference. I will encourage everyone to make as big or small changes as they want and not be overwhelmed by the whole thing.

Most people find that if they can only stay plant-based for a month, their bodies and minds will feel amazing.

And if you can do it for a month, maybe you can try for another month? Then maybe a year and see how it goes!

Breeding farm animals for meat and dairy products means losing land to agriculture and causing greenhouse gas emissions, and often exposing animals to cramped and stressful life situations.

Dusty underlined his quest for veganism by leading the waste of natural resources on food, such as the fact that it takes almost 1,800 gallons of water to produce one pound of hamburger meat. Remember the next time you ask for a quarter pounder.

The cowboy argued that if more people opted for plant-based alternatives, the world would be “much more numerous” and pointed out that we as consumers “have the power to make the world a better place”. He added that changes in diet, even small, big ones, could have an impact on the future, for example, to prevent the world from burning constantly.

In a last attempt to trick carnivores into behaving differently, Dusty added:

Did I mention Oreos are vegan?

The concept of the vegan “hunter” may seem contradictory, but the photos prove that the hobby can be as entertaining as regular hunting, with the added benefit that you know that nothing has lost your life through your actions.

In addition, vegetables are likely to be successfully grown and pulled out of the ground in one piece. This is a bigger challenge than pulling the trigger on an unsuspecting creature.

Hopefully more people will come on board with the idea of ​​vegan hunting!

