Vaughan Oliver, the graphic artist known for his record covers for Pixies, Cocteau Twins and more, died at the age of 62.

Adrian Shaughnessy, a graphic designer who had worked with Oliver, announced the news on Instagram and said Oliver had died at his side with his partner Lee. No cause of death was given.

Oliver, born in 1957, grew up in County Durham and studied graphic design at Newcastle-upon-Tyne Polytechnic. “I was a working boy from a boring city,” he said in 2014. “There was no real culture, my parents weren’t really interested in anything unusual – all I got was through record sleeves.” It was a democratic way to discover art. “

He moved to London and became the first employee of the 4AD record label in 1982. As her in-house designer, he created works of art that defined them as suppliers of dark and complex old rock music. With their clashing fonts and their boldly alluding but mysterious symbolism, his sleeves were among the most revered in modern pop. “I like increasing the banal with surrealism,” he said in 2014. “Secret and ambiguity are important weapons in a designer’s arsenal.”

Vaughan Oliver remembered 4AD founder Ivo Watts-Russell: “Vaughan Oliver taught me to appreciate quality. He taught me how to look at the physical world. It was a force of nature and it is so difficult for me to process it . ” Continuation: https://t.co/Ii8IidWKCm

– 4AD (@ 4AD_Official), December 29, 2019

4AD praised their website and wrote: “There was nobody like him. Without Vaughan, 4AD wouldn’t be 4AD, and it’s no understatement to say that his style also shaped graphic design in the late 20th century. He gave us an identity and a voice as a label and our musicians. “

His best known 4AD designs include Doolittle and Surfer Rosa by Pixies, Treasure by Cocteau Twins and The Drift by Scott Walker; He also designed album art for non-label artists, such as Bush’s 1996 US album Razorblade Suitcase and Crazy Clown Time, the 2011 director David Lynch’s album.

The 4AD band The Breeders wrote “You are missing” and published concept graphics for their single cannonball with the image: “The testicle of man alone (pushed through a piece of card to ensure his loneliness)”.

“Quite simply, thanks for the beauty, the friendship, the work and the madness.

Oliver was also designed for commercial customers such as L’Oréal and the 2012 Olympic Games in London and directed television advertising for Microsoft, Sony and Harrods. A book that collects his work, Vaughan Oliver: Archive, was published in 2018. – Guardian

